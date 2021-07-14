Stormy weekend activities

TROPICAL Storm Elsa passed by us two weekends ago, dumping showers on many communities. While the water would have been an inconvenience for many, for others, the cozy weekend would have been an opportunity to bond with loved ones and stay inside, even as the country was slowly opening up.

What did you do alone or with your family over the stormy weekend?

GP, 28:

I actually spent the weekend mostly doing work. I was doing some report writing because it was due on Monday, but I felt the time could have been used differently, and if the circumstances were different, I would have spent it with my wife.

SH, 33:

I spent some quality time with my family. I played games with my husband and watched cartoons with my two kids.

MH, 57:

I spent the stormy weekend tucked in bed with my phone, and most of the time watching African movies.

Antwaine Campbell, 22:

Same as everyone else – I watched Netflix with the family, ate and slept. It wasn't different from any other day as we only had one day of rain.

DS, 22:

I spent the weekend in bed sick and completely drained, but just like the storm, I was all better and ready for work on Monday.

Monique Murray, 28:

For my stormy weekend I honestly stayed home and watched and listened to the news and I took every necessary precaution. I ensured that I washed early just in case the water or the light would go. I also got some non-perishable items like crackers, sardines, tuna and ramen, just in case.

MG, 27:

I had plans for the weekend for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday I was supposed to go to Ochi, Sunday I was supposed to go to brunch; this was planned like three weeks prior to finding out about the tropical storm. So I mostly spent it just staying home, disappointed.

Danielle, 21:

When I woke up on Sunday it was so dark and windy and rainy. In my opinion, that is perfect movie weather so I spent the weekend curled up in bed watching Netflix and reading the occasional novel. It did get scary and loud with all the lightning and thunder, but I just turned the volume up and escaped into the wonderful world of Netflix.