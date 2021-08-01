Sara Shabaka gives encouragement to young designers

CO-FOUNDER of Coen Shabaka Design Sara Shabaka is encouraging young artists to accept any teaching opportunity that comes their way, as she believes this is beneficial to both the artist and the Jamaican art industry.

Shabaka, who is also a lecturer at both the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and the Caribbean School of Architecture at the University of Technology (UTech), said teaching is something she has always done and “it's great”.

“I'd encourage young designers to also teach because it keeps you current with technology [and] what students are doing,” Shabaka told Career & Education.

Adding that by teaching, artists have the opportunity to bring students and past students into their projects, she also said, “Our lab at Edna it's not just for graphic designers, you'll get students from sculpture and students from mixed media. So you see what students are doing and even though it's a very computer-based lab you actually see the whole realm of creativity that students are working on. Most designers that I meet and are prolific, also keep a teaching practice, a teaching job, because they are mutually beneficial.”

Shabaka also advised that young artists should do more collaborative work, as it opens them up to new ideas.

“I collaborate with a whole lot of people. It's a part of design that doesn't really get talked about… no one really does things on their own,” she stated.

Raised in England of Indian heritage, Shabaka attributed her love for art to her early interest in documentaries showcasing contemporary art when she was a child. In an attempt to feed her interest, Shabaka enrolled in St Martin School of Art where she received a bachelor's degree in visual communication and then completed her master's programme in graphic design at the Royal College of Art, both in the United Kingdom (UK).

However, while Shabaka has worked in both the United States and the UK, she said Jamaica is where she experienced the most artistic freedom, having worked and lived on the island for eight years now.

“I think there is a big opportunity here to just do really meaningful spaces where there's that interdisciplinary approach to design. So we don't have to think about design, which here is such a very marketing-led [industry], but we are looking at design as an experience and design [that] provides a social excitement and benefit and how design can be used for bigger causes and bring people together,” Shabaka stated.

Explaining that her business is a multi-disciplinary environment that is focused on telling stories through art in different spaces, Shabaka said, “It includes museums, events, outdoor and indoor spaces and how the spaces communicate, and it's also about print in the forms of books and collateral, and also digital; so we do digital apps and websites.”

Established in 2014, Shabaka said Coen Shabaka Design was born out of her passion to create art that is meaningful to the public and the time period it was designed for.

“So what inspired us is that we had the interest and the experience of seeing what larger firms are doing in New York and in London. So we had that passion for storytelling and how that thing is really engaging when you're in a space and you can follow a story and it can draw you in. It's really about storytelling in spaces and how you can retell stories and particularly historical and legacy stories in really engaging ways, ” Shabaka explained, as she noted that it is her passion that allowed her to employ her students and past students.

“I'm actually really fortunate because I feel like I'm in the know of what the students are working on, just ideas that are around and also opportunities for projects that I can bring in students or doing projects that really engage students,” she said.