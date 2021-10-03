HR THINK TANK: KEEPING EMPLOYEES ENGAGED IN A LOCKDOWN

The pandemic has brought significant changes to the working environment for both managers and employees. Now more than ever supporting your people is important. They need your help to adapt to the ever-changing environment as well as to find and maintain their energy, purpose and resilience in the face of challenges.

Stress, anxiety, sadness, social isolation, concern for family and friends, distractions at home, concerns for learning to use new technologies are but some of the challenges faced by our team members working remotely.

Some strategies to assist our team to deal with these challenges are outlined in this article.

Lead by example

As leaders, how you maintain your own well being affects your ability to lead and manage your team. As such it is vital that you take care of your mental and physical health – exercise, meditate, rest, eat healthy and drink plenty of water daily. Have a support system that you can talk with on a regular basis. Take a two-pronged approach to the crisis by acknowledging any stress and anxiety faced by employees, but also being a beacon of hope and positivity. Affirm confidence in your team daily, use phrases such as “we got this” or “lets focus on winning the day”. With this mindset, employees are more likely to take up the challenge with a sense of purpose and focus.

Create a team plan

Create and share a plan for your team prior to the lock down. This plan will help to prevent any misunderstandings that may arise when people no longer see each other in the workplace. The plan should clearly outline communication requirements and responsibilities. Your plan should also encourage employees to maintain daily routines and habits, for example consider wearing work clothes and make-up while still at home. Start working at the same time as normal. Arranging a pack lunch as normal.

Incorporate remote employee training program

Learning must never cease because of remote work. Incorporate virtual sessions, webinars, digital conferences to engage and develop your employees. Learning through these remote programs can be interactive and just as exciting as face-to-face.

Recently the TGL School of Sales and Sales Management was able to add value to over 200 Sales Professional Island wide through a series of training webinars. We were able to utilize the no-movement days to engage and challenge sales professionals to be their best.

Finally, we are all navigating this lockdown and trying to find new ways to work. As we pivot to stay successful in business, let us always remember to take care of our team.

People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel – Maya Angelou