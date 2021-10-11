Financially Fit & Fabulous: Take A Wealth-Seeing Tour

AS many persons look forward to the upcoming National Heroes holiday weekend, you may consider enjoying the pastime with a road trip to see family in the country or a short staycation to relax to see places of interest. Whether it's a historical site, nature preserve or famous landmark, there is much to observe and learn from visiting these well-known attractions.

Apart from being entertaining, a well-designed tour can educate persons about historical facts, geographical areas, or fascinating details about a location. Very often, these excursions will encourage visitors to continue learning more about the places of interest.

In the same way that you can become knowledgeable about an attraction by going on a sight-seeing trip, you can learn more about the world of wealth by designing your own 'wealth-seeing' tour. This journey will help you to discover what you need to do to create a prosperous life.

Have a vision of wealth

Before you can make a wealth-building plan, you need to have a clear vision of what you want to attain. You need to have some experiences of the abundant life, so that you can create a vivid picture of where you want to be in the future.

You can read stories in books or online about the lifestyles of the wealthy, watch television programs about celebrities and business moguls, and drive around affluent neighbourhoods. Your objective is to recognise how much you can achieve if you focus on building your wealth.

Observe the wealthy at work

To become wealthy, you need to practice the right attitudes and actions that can help you to create the prosperity you desire. One way to do this is by observing and copying the habits of persons who have accomplished the results that you want to achieve.

If you work for a wealthy business owner, find out some of the steps your employer made to become successful with money. If you have your own enterprise, seek out established business persons who can become your mentors and teach you how run a profitable business.

Get a mentor

It's important on your wealth exploration journey to make connections with persons who can give you constructive advice based on their experience. We mentioned observing the wealthy at work above. It may be a good idea to consider looking for a mentor, or establishing a relationship with a successful individual who you can share your ideas with about financial moves you may be planning to take. They may have encountered some of the challenges you are facing and could guide you on spending, saving, acquiring new assets etc. Be sure to know that each person's personal situation is different so not all recommendations may suit your situation. Sit with a licensed financial professional who can give you expert advice on investment options and a plan of action to achieve your financial goals.

Volunteer for charitable work

Many wealthy people get involved in philanthropic pursuits, and you will often find them working with charitable institutions or service organisations. If you have a desire to help others, volunteering your time may also give you a chance to meet some affluent persons.

Working with others to achieve a common goal helps to build a relationship of trust. As you interact with wealthy persons in your service group or charity, you may get the opportunity to find out how they were able to build significant net worth.

Creating wealth takes ambitious planning, dedicated work and a willingness to learn from those who have expertise with money. Going on a wealth-seeing journey will help you determine the right model of success to design your own pathway to prosperity.

Odeon Wilmot is a licensed investment advisor from Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited.