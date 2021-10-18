Entrée options for your cancer fight

IT is estimated that approximately one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer every year. It is for this reason that women are increasingly called upon to adopt a more proactive approach to the fight against the disease. Recommendations include breast self-exam for adult women of all ages, with the personal responsibility to report any abnormalities to their physicians to facilitate further screening and annual mammograms.

Less talked, though, is one of the most effective, but significantly underestimated weapons used to fight breast cancer — good nutrition.

Research has shown that anti-cancer nutrition is not only important to slow down the breast cancer process, but it also reduces the risk of developing the disease and assists in the recovery process after cancer.

Unfortunately, the moment most women hear that they need to change their relationship with food, from the outset they feel like this is a punishment, and well, if you are clueless about your options, it may very well be.

You are not alone, the All Woman team, guided by the capable hands of breast cancer survivor and owner of Eden Joy — a health food company dedicated to the breast cancer fight — Dr Elorine Turner Pryce has you covered. We will be exploring a variety of meal options and recipes specially customised by her suited for various hours of the day and occasions. This week we are focusing on entrées.

Raw seed and sprout burrito

Wrap:

½ cup flax meal

¼ cup chia seeds

½ cup oat flour

½ zucchini

How to prepare: Soak the flax meal and chia seeds in just enough water to cover. Let it sit for five-10 minutes. Place in a blender and add zucchini and oats. Blend into a paste. Pour into a bowl. Spread on a tray and dehydrate for four hours at 125 degrees Fahrenheit or spread on a lined cookie sheet and bake at 150 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour or until dry.

Filling:

1 tbsp. vegan mayonnaise

¼ cup bean sprouts

2 tbsp shredded cabbage, carrot, turnip, beet

½ tsp olive oil (optional).

How to prepare: Spread the flax pita on a flat surface, then add vegan mayonnaise.

Now, add the other ingredients, then fold both edges together in a log. Cut the burrito into two halves and enjoy!

Raw sweet corn and zucchini stew

½ cup corn cut from the cob

½ cup zucchini (diced)

¼ cup diced red, yellow and green bell peppers

¼ cup onion (diced)

½ tsp cilantro

2 bulbs garlic (minced)

¼ cup green beans

1/8 tsp cayenne

Dressing:

½ cup tofu

1/4 cup cashew raw and soaked

½ tsp olive oil

1/8 tsp thyme

¼ tsp Himalayan salt

Eden Joy ready pumpkin and bean stew

1 cup red beans (cooked)

¼ cup carrot and potatoes (diced)

1 tsp nutritional yeast

¼ cup green beans

¼ tsp basil, oregano, mustard seed

1/8 tsp celery powder or ¼ cup fresh diced celery

Salt to taste

How to prepare: Put all the ingredients into a bowl. Now, pour in 1½ cups unsweetened nut milk or water and cover the bowl. Microwave for four to five minutes or place the contents of the bowl into a small pot and reheat for six minutes on low heat.

Lentil meatloaf

1 cup lentils soaked overnight

½ cup celery (diced)

½ cup sweet potato (cooked)

½ cup mushroom

½ cup oatmeal

1 cup water

½ tsp basil, oregano, celery, cumin, mustard seed

¼ tsp paprika, cayenne, turmeric

How to prepare: Place all the ingredients in the blender and blend well. Pour into a greased bread loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30-40 minutes. Allow to cool, then serve and enjoy.

Broccoli quiche

1 cup tofu (drained and rinsed)

½ cup chickpeas (cooked)

½ cup broccoli

¼ cup onions (diced)

1 tsp garlic (minced)

½ tsp flax seeds

½ tsp Himalayan salt

½ cup potatoes (mashed

1 tbsp olive oil (optional)

1 tsp Italian spice or garlic and herbs mix (from EdenJoy)

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

How to prepare: Place all the ingredients except the potatoes and broccoli into the food processor. Chop and then blend the ingredients then pour into a bowl and add the broccoli. Mix in well.

Now, pour the mixture into a greased Pyrex dish and spread the mashed potato flakes on top. Sprinkle with pure water and bake at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 40-50 minutes.

*Next week we will explore exciting dessert ideas you can try at home.