IDEVAW 2021: Promoting a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of violence

MINISTER of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange says the theme for this year's public forum being staged to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (IDEVAW) is Safer Spaces for Women and Girls, “which underscores the need to create an environment for all women and girls which is free from violence”.

“The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable citizens, its women and girls.

“Today week seek to create awareness on all forms of violence against women and girls and the impact on the country. Our aim is to promote a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of violence.

“As such we invite the public to support us as we put measures in place to address and resolve issues which can escalate into acts of violence,” she said.

The forum gets underway with an opening ceremony at the Knutsford Court Hotel at 10:00 am with Grange giving the keynote address in the afternoon.

She will be preceded by greetings from the European Union, the United Nations Development Fund, UN Women and the United Nations Population Fund as well as presentations by Sharon Robinson, principal director of the Bureau of Gender Affairs, Dr Tamika Peart, director National Shelter Unit, the Reverend Courtney Morrison, speaking on the role of men in eliminating GBV, and Janiel Robinson, clinical psychologist.