St Elizabeth teen missing since Friday

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Rashine Blake of Middlesex district, St Elizabeth who has been missing since Friday, February 18.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall.

Reports from the Lacovia Police are that about 8:00 am, Rashine was last seen at home wearing a purple long sleeve blouse, jeans and a pair of brown slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rashine Blake is being asked to contact the Lacovia police at (876) 966-6844, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.