St Elizabeth teen missing since Friday

St Elizabeth teen missing since FridayMonday, February 21, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Rashine Blake of Middlesex district, St Elizabeth who has been missing since Friday, February 18.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall.
Reports from the Lacovia Police are that about 8:00 am, Rashine was last seen at home wearing a purple long sleeve blouse, jeans and a pair of brown slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rashine Blake is being asked to contact the Lacovia police at (876) 966-6844, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy