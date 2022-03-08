Ruth-Ann Lacey continues to strive for Proven excellence

IN an effort to continue to provide the best in service and development, Proven REIT has strengthened its team with the appointment of Ruth-Ann Lacey as the head of business development.

Lacey is a passionate and solutions-oriented executive who has so far dedicated her career to calling for sustainable development in Jamaica as she believes that this island is “the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business.”

“I am very excited to be joining the Proven REIT team,” said Lacey. “I believe Proven REIT has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalise on the ever-changing real estate landscape.”

As an urban planner, she received her bachelor of science degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Technology, Jamaica and has been certified by CSDC as an AMANDA product specialist. She has also received certified training in LNG and natural gas as well as in LNG fire control and fire suppression. She is currently pursuing her masters in international trade at the European Business School in Barcelona.

With personal goals and a strong focus on development control, Lacey has delivered premium service in all her capacities. She credits excellent time management, organisation and leadership skills as crucial to her success.

She prides herself on being an outstanding and concise communicator who understands the role that consistent negotiation, feedback and follow-up play in forming lasting and productive partnerships.

She was the driver of several major projects that saw her in a variety of different areas from hotel construction to mining operations to natural gas storage and power plant infrastructure.

“This depth of experience makes Ruth-Ann an invaluable asset to our business,'' said Aisha Campbell, CEO, PROVEN REIT. “We want to ensure that whether it's a residential, commercial or joint venture our team has the experience to deliver the best development possible.”

In dispelling any idea that Lacey's expertise and experience were limited to building the development side of the company, Campbell also emphasised the added benefits of having Lacey involved in other areas such as real estate acquisitions.

“She will certainly be catalytic in helping the company meet the needs of all its stakeholders. We are excited to have her join the team and we are sure that our partnership will be mutually beneficial.”



