IWD 2022: Natalie Anderson — Kick-starting her way to success

FIVE years ago, Natalie Anderson had no idea of the greatness that was ahead of her. Known as the 'Million-Dollar Girl' by her colleagues at Advantage General Insurance Company (AGIC), Anderson was recognised as the first top-performing general insurance advisor (GIA) in 2019. She had surpassed the target, bringing millions of dollars in gross premium income to the company — a feat not easily accomplished.

What many may not know about Anderson though is her love for sports. Scoring big as a 'Jill of all trades', she doubles as a skilled footballer, even playing for Jamaica's national football team in 2008.

Her introduction to the wonders of football dates back to her childhood. As children to a single mother, her two older brothers occasionally assumed caregiving responsibility for her, which included frequent trips to football games in the community.

Being a girl among boys, there was no room for girly antics. “Everyone called me a tomboy, but I didn't care; I just love playing football,” she admits. As time progressed she perfected the art of the game and soon birthed an unwavering passion for the sport.

Anderson, even while progressing through her academic journey, was also keenly developing her football talent, which surely did not go unnoticed. She was awarded a football scholarship to study business management at the University of Technology in St Andrew. There, her leadership skills flourished as she was appointed to serve as the institution's football team captain.

She recounts a defining experience that impacted her outlook on life and her beloved sport. In 2006, while playing a match as central defender, she attempted to take possession of the ball in a risky slide tackle. This defensive move regrettably resulted in Anderson dislocating her left ankle, rendering her unable to finish the game. The severity of the injury required her to have emergency surgery where a plate and screw were implanted in her foot.

“During this period of recovery I was devastated at not being able to walk or enjoy the sport I love so much,” she shares. Now she declares, “The scar I am left with is a daily reminder of my commitment and determination to overcome all odds.”

Undoubtedly, the physical strength and mental grit needed for recovery provided Anderson with the resilience and aptitude for her current success. “Playing as a defender allowed me to be aggressive and passionate about everything I do,” she relates.



A winning streak

Choosing to work with AGIC was a no-brainer for Anderson. After spending five years working with an insurance brokerage firm, she admits, “I was looking for another challenge; I wanted to work directly with an insurance company. Advantage General was an obvious choice for me as it is the leading company in the industry.”

As a GIA Anderson has managed to hone her passion for sales and make a significant contribution to the company as a woman. Her position allows her to provide advice on appropriate general insurance solutions to clients.

She loves her role because as she puts it, “I work in a position that allows me to view every customer as my best friend; a friend whose life I must always impact positively.”

Anderson takes pleasure in retelling the stories and experiences she has had, and has built long-term, satisfying relationships with many of her customers.

This evident hunger for success is what earned Anderson the honour of being awarded the 'Most Improved Insurance Advisor' title two years in a row. When asked how she felt about this achievement, she beams, “It felt good, especially knowing I have gone the extra mile and I am recognised for my hard work. That pushes me to go even harder for the years to come.”

When asked about Anderson and her performance, VP of Channel Management Ruth Cummings said, “Natalie's warmth and effusiveness make her immediately endearing. She is outstandingly self-driven and customer-obsessed. The company is very proud of her success and achievements.”



Breaking the Bias

Operating in two male-dominated environments — insurance and football — Anderson is an ardent advocate for women's equality. In keeping with this year's International Women's Day theme, 'Break the Bias', she believes that conversations and actions to challenge and stop gender stereotypes and discrimination are crucial.

“Women everyday are being under-represented in the highest levels of the financial sector and in sports,” she posits. “We must do what is required to create and foster more gender-inclusive spaces.”

She encourages women to take the leap, even in moments of doubt, to freely pursue their passions.

Describing herself as upbeat, energetic, and jovial, Anderson says she plans to continue the path of growth and development as both a general insurance advisor and professional footballer — giving her best in whatever role(s) she is assigned and adding value wherever she can.



