IWD2022: Women #BreaktheBias - Pt 2

We asked the question, "This International Women's Day, how are you leading the charge and driving change for a better Jamaica, and a better world?”



Samantha Charles

CEO of the VM Foundation

Throughout my professional career, I have had the opportunity to serve in male-dominated spaces and I am grateful to have witnessed the barriers to gender equality slowly coming down. In the private sector I have had senior positions in an international auditing firm and then transitioned to the public sector, holding executive positions, with a wide range of responsibilities inclusive of leading strategy within the international financial services industry. Now that I lead the VM Foundation, I am looking forward to fulfilling one of our key mandates of youth empowerment. One way in which we will be achieving this will be through projects that will provide our young women with financial education aimed at improving their financial well-being.



Debra Lopez-Spence

President of the Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance Company



Debra Lopez-Spence is a seasoned career banker and president of the Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance Company (SJLIC). She has responsibility for developing and executing strategic business plans and operational risk management as well as talent management and retention. In the financial sector, Lopez-Spence is well-known as an enabler for her team members to deliver extraordinary results.

“In today's world, many women may not always realise their full potential; however, once given the opportunity, their greater power can be unleashed, and they can intrinsically chart a direct route to their success. When they find themselves, in a leadership role or otherwise, their capability and abilities are undeniable.

Often with a full-time role, coupled with the additional pressure of raising their own family, it can be hard to juggle work alongside personal life.

I believe that one of the most important ways for many women to change their lives and become successful is to develop the right mindset. The key for me is being a good role model. It is important for women to know that no matter what stage they are in life, they can build a career and raise their families. Yes, you can have the best of both worlds. You can re-invent yourself at any time and you can live out your purpose unapologetically.

When women come together, they change the world. Think of the women in your life, the challenges they have faced, the battles they have overcome, the people they inspire, and the world they foster.

Many women are the key drivers of economic growth, engaging in business as consumers, employees, leaders, suppliers and community stakeholders. Yet women are frequently overlooked and under-represented in the private sector throughout the world.

When I was younger, I used to think I had to be more aggressive, and tougher to climb the corporate ladder and to get respect. I quickly learned that being my authentic self, flaws included, was far more powerful. I tapped into my purpose, using my unique abilities of building connection, communication and inspiring action to be a catalyst for others to be more do more and have more than they ever thought possible.

I feel a strong sense of responsibility to do my part in helping team members and others to tap into their purpose and to pursue that purpose, without hindrance. Earl Nightingale said it best, 'we become what we think about.' Choose to focus on what you can control – YOU – and pursue being the best version of you relentlessly.

I am a proud mother of two. How I show up for them is so important. Being present for them, supporting them letting them see me and trust how much I love them and our family but that I also love my work and it fulfils me. I never make work the 'bad guy'.

I want my children to know they can achieve amazing things if they are fulfilling their heart's desire. I want my daughter to never see boundaries and my son to respect and value a strong woman.”



Jodi Graham

Refinery Production Manager of Petrojam

It is important to lead by example, demonstrate and live positive values while serving as a change agent. Listening and being willing to give people room to grow and rise to challenges for me is key. To achieve meaningful growth and development in our society requires vision and innovative leadership. Working in the energy sector as the refinery production manager of Petrojam, which is so integral to our economy, leading with agility is needed to achieve the level of sustainability needed for Jamaica to unleash our potential. Creative application of science, engineering and technology to solve problems while advancing in my profession, hopefully serves as an inspiration to those interested in a career in these fields. An emphasis on continuous improvement and incorporating lessons from the past are also ways to drive the change to secure a better future.



Sherry Perrier

Commercial Business Controller, Red Stripe

Leading and driving change has everything to do with influence, dedication, perseverance, and execution. As a leader, I aim to empower and influence others to fulfil their purpose and achieve their goals. Originating from the inner-city communities of Greenwich Farm and Waterhouse in Kingston, one of my key ambitions was to break the cycle within my family and communities. After years of work and perseverance, I now have the distinction of being the youngest member of the Finance Leadership Team at Red Stripe, part of the multi-national HEINEKEN Company. This job allows me to make a positive impact in Jamaica while breaking barriers, influencing decision-making, and empowering others by contributing to business growth, improving financial literacy, and ultimately economic development.



Antoinette Butler-Senior

Procurement Manager, Red Stripe

From a professional standpoint, I start with my own sphere of influence, ensuring that we are always equitable and open in sourcing required needs so all duly qualified persons and entities have a fair chance to compete. For me, it's all part of being an advocate for fair treatment of everyone, including our suppliers, secondary employees, and contractors. I believe we all have a responsibility to do what we can. We have to be intentional in looking at the evolving landscape so we can anticipate change. That's how you adapt quickly and remain relevant and cutting edge and in so doing influence the change for a better world.



Aida Davis, Financial Advisor, Platinum Club Director, Guardian Life Limited

All women were made in God's image and play a special role in shaping our society. IWD celebrates the contribution women make to our society, and recognises the progress we still have to make in the pursuit of equality. As a leader, I commit daily to contribute to the growth of Jamaica through active involvement in my community, family and company, pushing the boundaries that try to keep us from having a seat at the table. In celebration of IWD 2022, I wish to pay tribute to Jamaica's women, and in particular those like Shelly Ann-Fraser Pryce who have played a pivotal role in showing that there can be balance between having and raising children and operating at the highest level of excellence. If we continue to demonstrate fearless love to others above self, our island of Jamaica will continue to grow from strength to strength.





