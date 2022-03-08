IWD2022: Women #BreaktheBias - Pt 1

We asked the question, "This International Women's Day, how are you leading the charge and driving change for a better Jamaica, and a better world?”

Antoinette Heirs

Head of Department for Network Engineering at Digicel



FROM an early age I always enjoyed challenging myself to get out of my comfort zone and expand the range of my capabilities. This unyielding desire has led me into the field of information and communication technology, where i am now the head of department for network engineering at Digicel.

While growing up in the inner-city community of Southside I was fascinated by the future of technology, even as I tried to make my way through the social drawbacks attached to where I am from. I credit my mother, who worked as a vendor, with constantly supported me in my taking up challenges that have eventually defined who I am today in the ICT world. I have since repurposed her unique, inspirational approach to guide the way I lead my team of sixteen highly skilled network engineers, who are all driven to achieve a high-quality service experience for our customers.

As an equal opportunity employer, Digicel sits at the cornerstone of my success and at the foundation of the achievements of many other women throughout the organisation. I feel proud to know that, at Digicel, women continue to occupy almost half of the senior management roles, and are a powerful voice when it comes on to empowerment of girls and our womenfolk in the wider society.

As a woman in tech, I've already taken up my next challenge to work from within the organisation to encourage and empower more women to take up opportunities in ICT, especially because we are Jamaica's digital operator. I am also interested in participating in more workshops that introduce girls to ICT from an early stage, including the Coding in Schools initiative that Digicel is a major part of. As a mother and mentor I am also actively coaching young professionals and community members at every opportunity presented – whether on the road or during short elevator conversations with women who are new to the organisation.

For me, the IWD 2022 theme #BreaktheBias means being part of a sustained effort to include more women in every sphere of society – especially in ICT where we can play a much greater role in the creation of a digital society and economy.





Najah Peterkin

NCB Capital Markets Limited Manager for Regional Customer Experience & Channels

THIS year I have accepted the NCB #MentorHer challenge, which aims to break the bias by providing young women with guidance and mentorship. My life's mission is to invest time and energy into mentoring and shaping young minds across Jamaica. I believe the only way to create change is to inspire people that there can be a better tomorrow. This island has the potential to be the most sought-after place to work and live within the Caribbean.

To this day, Immaculate Conception High School's motto “Ad Astra Per Aspera” (Through Difficulty to Excellence) still resonates with me because it accurately describes my life's journey. I'm not yet at excellence, but I am always striving for it.

My passion for coaching and mentoring started two years ago with a corporate mentorship programme. I loved every moment of it, and I am still in contact with my mentee from then. I definitely encourage more Jamaicans to do this. The experience truly opened my eyes to the many forms of giving back. At the time I was not able to support financially, but I could shape a mind, build confidence, and help that person build positive habits.

As manager for regional customer experience and channels at NCB Capital Markets Limited, I have the opportunity to mentor my team members and young employees.

Building positive habits is essential to creating a meaningful life where you feel fulfilled through your daily activities. Simple things such as being organised, responsible, knowledgeable, and always ready for opportunities can take you a far way in life. These are just a few soft skills that I try to impart to my mentees.

Our young women need this support so that they can grow up and become positive role models as well. I accept the challenge of becoming more accessible to them by starting with my alma mater. My contributions, though small, will make a significant impact on many lives, and I encourage everybody to do the same and more.





Luwanna Williams, Assistant Vice-President of Investment Banking, PROVEN

THROUGHOUT my career I have had the privilege of working with experienced, caring and inspiring women. Their influence and guidance have made me the professional woman I am today. This exposure has also cemented in me the belief that, as women, we must help each other to become the best versions of ourselves, and always fight the urge to shrink back in the face of challenges.

I play my part by mentoring and influencing young women with whom I work, and those I interact with in social settings. Additionally, I support my peers by spending time; exchanging knowledge, or sometimes, just providing emotional support, because that feeling you get when you know someone has your back is… priceless.

We are all human, and some days we don't feel like we are getting it right. I have those days…but I know if I have them, so do others…so my mantra is “Be kind, trustworthy and confident”. You never know who may be watching and who you may influence positively, even if they never say it.





Shani Duncan-Falconer, Senior Corporate Manager, JMMB Group SME Resource Centre

UNDOUBTEDLY the world has shifted. Women are more empowered – we are leading the charge, making waves, and running our homes and businesses. I believe strongly in gender equity which creates fairness. When we achieve equity we will enjoy equality, which only works when everyone starts from the same place. With women at the table we become a powerful think tank, providing viable solutions to build a stronger and more sustainable global economy.

International Women's Day highlights that we as women must strive to inspire others to do better, make a difference, and evoke change. In my role as head of the JMMB Group SME Resource Centre I am able to empower women to take charge of their businesses and become knowledgeable and skilled business leaders through the partnership we offer and the recently launched SME Accelerator programme, that has a 42 per cent representation of female-led businesses. While I have a passion for helping SMEs, I absolutely love when I can help other females lead their businesses to succeed financially and in turn impact their communities.

When we as women have access to executive and leadership positions, we should use this sphere of influence to create new opportunities for other women to succeed. In the workplace, gender diversity helps increase productivity, creativity, improves performance, staff retention, and boosts collaboration throughout the entire organisation.

Let us as women and men #BreaktheBias and help foster opportunities for women. It is imperative that we recognise gender biases that prevent equality, and work at fixing these anomalies. We must work together to end stereotyping, discrimination, and bias. #Breakthebias for a sustainable tomorrow.





Annette Osborne, vice-president with responsibility for operations at Sagicor Bank Jamaica

I believe that, once you have been entrusted with the opportunity to be a leader, it is important to use your voice and platform to inspire, motivate, guide, and support all people within your reach. In my capacity as the vice-president with responsibility for operations at Sagicor Bank Jamaica, I always seek to ensure that Sagicor Bank's initiatives, products, and procedures are fair and accessible, and take into consideration the unique challenges that continue to affect our nation, particularly our women.

The progress being made in gender diversity in the financial sector in recent decades is encouraging; however, we still have a far way to go, and I believe it is my personal duty to make it easier for the woman who is coming up next.

One of the ways in which we seek to #BreaktheBias at Sagicor Bank is through our 'Women in Business' programme, which has now been running for six years. This initiative highlights and celebrates female entrepreneurs and business leaders and shines a spotlight on some of the issues that they face in securing the financial futures of their companies. This series also inspires and educates other women who aspire to start or scale up their own businesses.

My actions and interactions are always in line with honouring my role as a female leader and continuing to move the baton along, especially for women in business. I strive to manage my team with compassion, mentor younger women with whom I interact, and provide a safe space where they feel comfortable and valued. I also seek to focus on empowering the next generation by teaching my teenage daughter and her peers the importance of education, self-confidence, empathy, respect, and financial independence as they grow into their womanhood.



Alethia Peart

Business Relationship and Sales Manager, JN Bank



As a woman, with more than 25 years' experience in the banking industry, I have made it my duty to challenge inequality and bias through education and action. I have learned that the best way to break the bias is to not fight it, but to use this obstacle against itself and to let it be my guide. My late father taught me to be careful where I place my focus. He said, “Remember now, your energy goes where your thoughts go.” Therefore, through the exercise of leadership in as many spheres as I could find — as a JN bank manager, Governor General I Believe ambassador, justice of the peace, as a Kiwanis Club distinguished president, chairman of several groups and associations, leader in the church and many other spheres — I have chosen the path of professional excellence and social action. In these roles I develop and mentor young women with leadership potential and/or aspirations. I also work equally with young male leaders, demonstrating that equality is not a zero-sum game, but that we can all succeed, not in spite of, but because of collaboration and partnership.

I have seen first-hand that creating allyship with progressive male leaders is essential to success. I have seized many opportunities to educate on the dangers of bias, to inspire, to collaborate and build alliances. This approach harvests the best that Jamaica has to offer. I believe in “using what is right with Jamaica to fix what is wrong with Jamaica”. Speaking up doesn't mean breaking down. Enabling capable women doesn't mean breaking men down. Choosing to lead by collaboration, education and influence has allowed me to create meaningful partnerships that are benefiting my community, my country, and contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable world.





