IWD2022: Women #BreaktheBias - Pt 3

We asked the question, "This International Women's Day, how are you leading the charge and driving change for a better Jamaica, and a better world?”



Claudette Rickards, Unit Manager, Guardian Life's Trafalgar Financial Centre 1, Platinum Club Director, Life-Qualifying and Honour Roll Member- Million Dollar Road Table Club, Guardian Life Limited

Born in rural Trelawny to a humble background, I had a certain level of independence and drive, which enabled me to propel my family forward. I always saw myself as the one who would break the poverty barrier. As someone who taught for 10 years, I endeavoured to provide mentorship and tutelage to many, to ensure they are not limited by any societal stereotypes and conformities so they may maximise whatever opportunities are afforded to them.

As I continue my journey as a leader, I strive to break the metaphorical ceiling each day in a number of ways, by making a conscious effort to maintain a culture of equality in the workplace, and keeping the playing field level for people of all genders, and from all walks of life.



Romona Nelson

Manager of Property and Casualty Technical Claims Advisory, Guardian General Insurance Limited, with oversight for over 15 territories in the Northern and Eastern Caribbean

I am a firm believer in meritocracy. This is exemplified in my conduct and dealings with those under my leadership, bestowing rewards and commendations to the members of my team that are deserving regardless of their age or gender. I believe in equity and giving people equal opportunities to succeed.

I am a firm believer in education being the vehicle to escape poverty, and through my personal initiatives, I use my voice and influence to equip and empower underprivileged students with the resources that they need to achieve academic success, and ultimately escape the cycle of poverty that has a foothold in their lives. I fully embrace that Children are the future, and believe that a significant investment is required to concentrate resources into education so that children will have the ability to be educated, valuable contributing members of society.



Lorna Gooden

SVREL (Supreme Ventures Racing & Entertainment Limited) General Manager

I am proud to be operating at the executive management level of what has historically been a male dominated field. It is important for young women coming up to see themselves in any role across all industries; it's important for them to feel their options are limitless. While Jamaica is at the top of the global leaderboard in terms of women in management positions, we still have stereotypically female and male dominated jobs, as well as biases that we need to address. Women who excel in fields seen as stereotypically female are celebrated, and they don't face the same biases as women in male dominated industries. In the male dominated areas we face more resistance to our ideas, we are more suspiciously viewed and unfortunately not supported by all our male peers and role models. We have to work harder to reach the same place and exceed expectations every day, which has largely been my strategy while operating in the horseracing industry which is populated by larger than life figures and a consistently patriarchal structure. Treating everyone with equal respect and inclusion is also a critical part of my ethos, ensuring that my entire team feel encouraged and provided with opportunities for growth. I also ensure that I guide the younger women in the organisation to understand their capabilities and motivate them to take up opportunities that I had to make for myself as I was coming up, so they too can find their path to success.and contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable world.



Nayana Williams, CEO, Lifespan Company Ltd As a woman and a business leader, I believe it is my duty to be an example to the younger generation. I have defied all the odds stacked up against me in most instances through my commitment and perseverance and if I can do that then anyone can accomplish the same, whether male or female. It all comes down to choices — we choose the actions which will lead us to accomplishing our vision.

Through my actions I have demonstrated to others that you do not have to be a certain gender or come from a certain place or background to succeed at life. With the recent publication of my book The Lifespan Movement, my story goes further in depth into the varied relatable life experiences which have shaped me into becoming the person I am today; therefore my message to the younger generation would be that life is a journey and there will be ups and downs. The ups will be the wins and the downs will be the lessons. Pay careful attention to the lessons as they pave the way to success and happiness. I am also a firm believer in not leaving anything unsaid; if it needs to be said, voice it. There is no mystery in destroying one's self internally. One of my key pieces of advice to emerging women as well as men is that we must acknowledge our past traumas in order to overcome mental, financial and spiritual barriers in order to successfully create our own vision of success and reality of happiness

