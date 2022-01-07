Businessman donates to Black River Hospital in effort to boost patient care

Businessman donates to Black River Hospital in effort to boost patient careFriday, January 07, 2022
|
The Black River Hospital (BRH) in St Elizabeth has received nine wheelchairs, two walkers and two crutches, valued at $400,000, to boost its patient care.
The items were donated to the hospital on Wednesday by the owner of Hardware and Plumbing Supply Limited and St Elizabeth native, Howard Bailey.
Chief Executive Officer for the hospital, Diana Brown-Miller expressed gratitude to Bailey for the donation, which she said will help the hospital with increased patient care during the continued COVID-19 Pandemic.
“The BRH registers its profound gratitude for this donation and looks forward to the continuous support from our partners and well-wishers. The hospital is always in need of wheelchairs and since COVID-19, wheelchairs have been helpful to the hospital and became beds to house patients when our COVID wards have been at full capacity. Wheelchairs are among the primary tools of our trade in healthcare and we are grateful to Mr. Bailey for considering the Black River Hospital to donate these items,” Brown-Miller said.
Bailey, who now resides overseas, noted that he has always wanted to give back to his community and chose healthcare, “because of the challenges of COVID-19, healthcare needs all the support it can get and I am happy I am able to assist and be of service to the hospital and the community.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy