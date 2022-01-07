Businessman donates to Black River Hospital in effort to boost patient care

The Black River Hospital (BRH) in St Elizabeth has received nine wheelchairs, two walkers and two crutches, valued at $400,000, to boost its patient care.

The items were donated to the hospital on Wednesday by the owner of Hardware and Plumbing Supply Limited and St Elizabeth native, Howard Bailey.

Chief Executive Officer for the hospital, Diana Brown-Miller expressed gratitude to Bailey for the donation, which she said will help the hospital with increased patient care during the continued COVID-19 Pandemic.