2022 Honda Civic's grand entry

JUST when you thought small sedans couldn't get any better, the 2022 Honda Civic comes along. In its previous role the Civic sat at the entry of the Honda range, delivering the ethos for the model further up the line and tempting customers to upgrade once their needs expanded. Now with the City moving into that space, the question became where does the Civic go? It goes one better, is the answer. Now with the dimensions of several older-model Accords, the all-new Civic reaches out to its bigger sibling, which itself has gone more upmarket, to bring in some of that premium knowledge.

That begins with the styling. The Civic is no longer the youthful aggressive sports car as it now bears a more conservative look similar to that of the Accord. Gone are the hard lines, now softer, keeping the coupé-like rake to the rear quarters of the car. From a distance, the resemblance is uncanny.

The only thing the Civic borrows on the inside from the new Accord is its quality and refinement. The cabin design is bold, way above rivals. The major style elements are the air vents that are integrated in the dashboard as one long visual piece, their manual controls sticking out — it's somehow retro and modern at the same time. The material quality is high, with softer components at all the right areas for expected interaction. Piano gloss is noticeably minimised as Honda moves on from that trend.

The switchgear is solid and easily accessible from the great seats that offer a wide range of adjustment — from sports car low to SUV high. Behind the tactile steering wheel, with its button controls, is a large clear instrument binnacle. Upon entry, keyless or otherwise, they perform a welcome sweep. From the driver's seat, the Civic is a very nice place to be having plenty of space and storage. Those two extend to the rear with a sizeable trunk. There's a low noise floor for quiet cruising, and it's here the Civic set itself apart from the crowd. The cabin just feels special, especially at this price point.

Features are aplenty, but it's the implementation and the little extras that move the goalpost forward. For example, the automatic headlights have an automatic dip function as well. There are luxury cars that don't even have that feature. If you want to get really fancy, you'll notice there are no windshield washer nozzles on the bonnet, that's because they're now integrated in the wipers themselves. Driver technology includes lane departure warning, lane keep assist and radar cruise control. If you combine all three the Civic can do some light self-driving, reducing driver fatigue on long journeys.

Even the infotainment and its nine-inch touchscreen fit the ambiance. There are two USB ports, one with smartphone connectivity while the other is for charging only, making sure the two front passengers won't have to battle it out when battery percentages fall low. Again, extra, there's a wireless charging pad. USB, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay — the Civic has it all covered.

Then there's the driving experience. If there's any doubt about the Civic's new role as a junior luxury car, the ride will put all that to rest. It's compliant and comfortable, allowing it to be driven over any surface without upsetting the car and passengers. However, it's not gone soft. Hondas always have a sporty edge and the Civic has no issues at speed or when the corners come up. There's confidence-inspiring grip beyond the levels of the average driver, making it a fun prospect for spirited conditions.

There's nothing but praise for the 1.5-litre, turbocharged motor with VTEC, developing 176 horsepower and 177 lb feet of torque. No matter where it is in the power band, it's responsive. It sits in the background quiet and efficient until prodded into serious action with the accelerator pedal. Once alive, it sweeps to redline in a strong linear manner, especially when the CVT is in SPORT mode.

The 2022 Honda Civic may have matured into a premium contender with class-leading technology, interior styling and refinement, but it hasn't lost its performance credentials.

FINAL WORD

MODEL: 2022 Honda Civic

ENGINE: 1.5-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder — 176bhp/177lb/ft

DRIVETRAIN: CVT/front-wheel drive

SUMMARY: The ball's in your court, Deutschland.