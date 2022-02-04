VW Tiguan Allspace takes over

VOLKSWAGEN Jamaica launched the 2022 Tiguan Allspace sport utility vehicle (SUV) at its Hope Road showroom in Kingston on February 2. The hybrid launch was the first in two years as opposed to a fully virtual one due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This is one of our most popular models, consistently a customer favourite over the past two generations. Packed with German technology, the Tiguan has been beloved because it checks all the boxes. Reliability, safety and style,” Damien Kerr, head of business — Volkswagen Jamaica, told the small audience on hand.

His enthusiasm was mirrored by Jhanelle Wagstaffe, senior sales manager — Volkswagen Jamaica.

“We couldn't be more excited for the launch of the 2022 Tiguan Allspace, as this has been our most popular model for year,” she said.

The new vehicle doesn't just mark the typical upgrades, but an introduction to the new face of Volkswagen as explained by Kerr. Wagstaffe pointed out that the Tiguan Allspace bears the newly designed two-dimensional Volkswagen emblem.

The SUV is available in three trims: Life, Elegance, and R-Line. Several features are standard across the line, including the two-litre TSFI motor and all-wheel drive in the form of VW's 4MOTION technology. There is an eight-inch touchscreen for the infotainment as well as fully digital driver instrumentation via Digital Cockpit Pro. A powered rear trunk is one of the many other standard convenience features. Of course, the key feature of the Allspace that sets it apart from many rivals, is its third row allowing it to carry seven passengers remains with a bit more interior space.

“There are several fascinating additions to the interior, exterior and technology of the 2022 Tiguan Allspace,” said Wagstaffe.

These highlights include IQ.LIGHT with LED matrix headlights which integrates Daytime Running Lights, LED main lights and poor weather lights. The higher trim levels have access to adjustable ambient lighting with matching illuminated scuff plates, leather, heated powered seats, heated steering wheel, and rim sizes up to 20 inches.

“The Tiguan Allspace has been a staple for the brand for many years, and is personally one of my favourite models from our line-up. VW's engineers have managed to keep the essence of the Tiguan Allspace largely unchanged while making the necessary changes to make it more powerful, a little longer and a lot more outstanding,” said Wagstaffe.

That position is set to continue as the Tiguan has already proved to be a sales success for Volkswagen Jamaica.

“The first shipment is already sold, so believe me when I say the Tiguan is going quickly. Ensure you give us a call, visit our website, or check us at the showroom, to secure one,” explained Kerr.

Not procrastinating was Donald Bailey, who received the first customer delivered 2022 Tiguan Allspace at the launch event.

“This is my first vehicle with the ATL family,” Bailey told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Bailey explained he was in the market for something family friendly, but still with the style, class and safety.

“We investigated. We looked around. We realised that this was going to be the perfect fit for us,” he said.