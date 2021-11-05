AMSOIL fuels Dover virtual

MIRACLE Corporation Ltd, through its Motolubes Automotive products division, local distributors of the AMSOIL brand of lubricants, has become the headline sponsors in what the Jamaica Race Drivers Club (JRDC) expects is the next big step in motorsports, the AMSOIL Caribbean Sim-Racing Series.

The series is scheduled to run from November 19 to 21.

“I have to raise my hat to Miracle Corporation, Richard Lee, and his team for their continued support of the JRDC and Dover. He could have gone to any other racing genre but he came to us,” Junior Barnes, chairman of the JRDC, told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Lee, CEO of Miracle Corporation Ltd, donated $2,000,000 to the JRDC earlier in the year, and has put up the prize purse for the inaugural AMSOIL Caribbean Sim-Racing Series, US$4,000.

“I had seen two of the unofficial events before that some of our local racers had participated in and to be honest I was very excited as a spectator watching the events. Then because we don't have any firm timetable for the next Dover or JamWest race meets, I figured the next best thing is for us to provide some form of entertainment to really get E-Sim racing up and create even more excitement,” Lee said.

Other than the money, the competition will feature for the first time ever a virtual recreation of the Dover Raceway in St Ann. The virtual conversion was handled by Dwight Lue, retired head of LueBoyz Racing. Using a contact from Colombia who develops simulation software, Lue was able to recreate the Jamaican circuit for the very popular PC sim racing video game Asseto Corsa.

“It took us about a month to have it in beta,” Lue explained.

After making sure it worked, it was turned over to the JRDC and Miracle Corporation Ltd brought on board to make the whole thing open to the public and official. Registration began on November 1 and will run until November 11. There will be preliminary Time Trials to determine the where competitors land in the three classes, Bronze, Silver, and Gold. From which there will be qualifying and final rounds for the each respective class. The Bronze class will see US$800 split across first to third. Silver will see US$1,200 and Gold has a US$2,000 prize pot. The event is open only to Caribbean nationals. It will be streamed free online via various social platforms and the event's website.

“We are very excited to be a part of the AMSOIL Caribbean Sim-Racing Series. This is a very good thing going forward as it's helping to keep Dover in the forefront of the minds of fans and drivers in the face of the current inactivity at the circuit,” explained Barnes.

Barnes feels the AMSOIL Caribbean Sim-Racing Series will be a success as well as his partners Lee and Lue. Lee expressed that Miracle Corporation Ltd is prepared to further support a next sim racing event while Lue said he's been approached by Jamaicans other circuit JamWest Speedway to be virtualised.

“We want to expand the series to include a women's class and motorcycles in the future,” said Barnes.