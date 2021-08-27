ATL Bodyworks to open September

JAMAICA'S leading automotive company, the ATL Automotive Group, is poised to raise the bar once again with the launch of a new US$3-m state-of-the-art body shop facility located in Montego Bay, St James.

Set to launch in September, the new facility, branded ATL Bodyworks, will bring expansive economic growth to western Jamaica and a world-class, one-stop body shop experience for local motorists, expected to the finest in the Caribbean.

Fully equipped with 15 distinct bays, each offering a comprehensive range of specialist services, the new Bodyworks facility will be capable of handling anything from minor cosmetic damage to major accident repair, as well as complete vehicle customisation capabilities.

Adam Stewart, executive chairman of the ATL Automotive Group, commented, “ATL Bodyworks is a testament to our company's mantra that Jamaica deserves better, and at ATL Automotive we're always willing to invest in order to make that a reality. We created this unique, ground-breaking facility from the ground up, no expense spared, and we're thrilled with the result. We want our customers to be blown away with what they see and we fully expect them to be – it rivals anything you'll see anywhere in the world.”

ATL Bodyworks will feature the very latest in next-generation automotive repair technology and training from the world's leading body shop equipment brands. Innovations including state-of-the art paint and 'prep' booths, full body alignment as well as high-tech welding equipment, allowing for the repair of metal and plastic parts of vehicles, such as body panels, lights, and bumpers that otherwise would need to be completely replaced. Furthermore, ATL Bodyworks is embarking on a partnership with The Paint Shop to open an on-site paint mixing facility with a highly trained colourist – the first of its kind in the region.

Patrick Wilson, group managing director said, “We will not only focus on vehicle repairs, but also giving our attention to full body customisations. ATL Automotive Bodyworks will be the ultimate one-stop shop for all repairs, and we have combined the world's greatest automotive repair and customisation technology with a comprehensive soft skills and technical training programme. Repairing or modifying your car at ATL Bodyworks will be an expert and seamless experience. We will also have a dedicated parts storage facility on property to ensure the fast installation of all repairs.”

The construction of the facility also brought much-needed job creation to the west, with over 150 local personnel employed during the construction phase and a further 20 highly trained personnel required to operate the facility to the highest levels on a day-to-day basis. The provision of employment has been a welcome boost to a local economy that was negatively affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic's impact on tourism.

To ensure that the highest standards are maintained, both now and in the future, ATL Bodyworks has recruited a dedicated technical body shop trainer to work hand in hand with Jamaica-based training and educational entities such as the Jamaica-German Automotive School (JAGAS) and other HEART/NSTA Trust institutions. The programme will give a number of local apprentices the opportunity to work and learn alongside some of the best-trained technicians in the field, who will also operate as mentors to provide training and future employment to local tradesmen.

“Increased employment, which will continue throughout construction and beyond, is only one aspect of the economic footprint the ATL Automotive Group will deliver to the west,” Stewart said. “Despite the current challenging market conditions, we are not slowing down our growth — we are accelerating it.”