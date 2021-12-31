Big rewards for Shirley Smith

SHIRLEY Smith, a member of the Community & Workers of Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union Limited (C&WJCCUL) for 54 years, has emerged the winner of the final draw of the credit union's Save As You Earn (SAYE) promotion.

At a presentation ceremony held at the Half-Way-Tree branch of C&WJCCUL on December 24, Smith was handed the keys to a 2021 Honda City motor vehicle — with an i-VTEC engine — valued at $3.99 million.

Pattrica Wright was named the winner of the consolation prize in the final draw of a trip for two to Miami, valued at $150,000, or the cash equivalent.

In expressing appreciation for her prize, Smith said she looked forward to selling her current vehicle and driving her new coffee cherry red Honda motor car around town.

“When I got the call to say I had won the car, I got emotional and thanked God because I felt blessed. I enjoy travelling but seldom drive out of town at this time of my life. So I should enjoy driving my new vehicle in Kingston where I live,” she said.

The affable, fashionable retiree loves life. She said in her daily life she embraces and reflects a passion for spiritual maturity, team building, courage, kindness, creativity, punctuality, and professionalism.

Smith started working as a trainee at the Duke Street offices of the then Jamaica Telephone Company on February 29, 1960 and retired in 2001. She moved throughout the organisation in the areas of training, public relations and customer relations for clients across the island to ensure service offered was at the highest level.

“It was my manager Gloria Fuller who encouraged me to join the credit union with five shillings and I am glad I did, as I was able to win this car because of my investment in the credit union over the years and more recently the Save As You Earn (SAYE) programme,” Smith said.

The SAYE promotion, which was launched in February 2020, had to be put on hold during the outbreak of COVID-19, but recommenced in February this year.

Two hundred and 34 members of C&WJCCUL, aged 18 and over, who had a SAYE account with a minimum of $60,000 were eligible for the promotion.

The winner in the first draw, held on April 23, 2021, was Oniel Mills, member of the Jamalco Branch, Clarendon of C&WJCCUL, who drove away a new 2021 Honda City motor vehicle valued at $3.99 million. The consolation prize in the first draw was a trip for two to Miami, valued at $150,000 — or the cash equivalent — which went to Delroy Cowell, a member of the Half-Way-Tree branch of C&WJCCUL.

In congratulating the winners in the SAYE promotion, Carlton Barclay, chief executive officer of C&WJCCUL, said the promotion was very successful, especially for the credit union members who saved.

“It is easy for anyone to become a member, especially anyone living or working in Kingston or anyone employed with a business that uses telecommunication services in any parish, as well as their relatives,” he noted.