DRC ready to get down and dirty

WITH the lifting of the COVID-19 protocols on March 18 by the Government of Jamaica, the Drivers Rallysport Club (DRC) of Jamaica is ready to get their genre of motorsports back in front of the fans.

“The plan is to have four sprints and two rallies for 2022, all being well. Dates are as published on our Instagram account,” Marcia Dawes of the DRC told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

The first event is a sprint scheduled for a Clarendon venue on May 1.

While the Government mandated COVID-19 protocols may no longer be required, the DRC is fully aware of any concerns surrounding spectator health, indicating their venues tend to have more than enough space to minimise crowding and support social distancing, something Dawes said the DRC will encourage along with mask-wearing. She added that the DRC will maintain management over the competitor service areas.

COVID-19 has hit the DRC hard as beyond just not being able to host events during the lockdown, the club lost a significant member in the form of their Chairman Larry Henriques. Henriques passed in August of 2021 due to COVID-19 complications. His passing was not just personal for Dawes, who had worked with him for over a decade and half, and the motorsports community at large, but altered the management structure of the DRC.

“Timothy Stewart and myself were the only official remaining members of the management board in 2021 after Larry passed, as the secretary had resigned just before COVID-19 began,” explained Dawes.

Currently, Dawes is working with an interim board to get the season off the ground.

“In light of current happenings, it was decided to co-opt two directors to have an interim board so we could manage club activities for 2022 as time was limited once DRMA protocols were lifted. The interim board, led by me, consists of Timothy Stewart, Cathleen Moodie, and Dmitri Dawkins,” she said.

Given the short time in which the DRC had to react to the opening of the season, the rule structure will remain the same.

“Any changes being considered will be for 2023 after discussion with the competitors and club members,” said Dawes.