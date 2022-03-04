NEW FUEL FROM FESCO

JAMAICA'S motorists will have another fuel option. Future Energy Source Company Limited (FESCO) will debut its new fuel grade, E10 88, at its newly built headquarters on Beechwood Avenue in St Andrew on Friday, March 4.

“We are launching it to give E10 87 consumers an additional grade of fuel from which to choose that offers improved engine performance and is friendly on the wallet,” Jeremy Barnes, FESCO's managing director, told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

The Beechwood Avenue station is part of a pilot programme which will see it selling E10 88 alongside E10 87 and E90, with the eventual plan a phased implementation throughout FESCO's dealer network.

“We are extremely proud of the fact that we are the first to bring this product to market, which we think when you compare the improvement in engine performance and couple it the competitive pricing, you get a great value proposition,” said Barnes.

E10 88 is a combination of E10 87 and E10 90. It is locally blended and has been tested by FESCO before going live to market today.

“We pride ourselves on using the very best technology available and as such we are using industry leading fuel dispensers that blend E10 88 internally before dispensing. Testing was done before the launch, which has proven that we can confidently and consistently dispense E10 88. Motorists can be assured that we will continue our programme of testing to ensure this product is of the highest quality,” explained Barnes.

Barnes said the new fuel grade is the best of both worlds for motorists, having a higher octane rating for better engine performance.

“The higher octane increases engine performance over that of E10 87. It provides for a cleaner burning and cooler engine, great for E10 87 motorists wanting a little more but not necessarily needing all the performance benefits of E10 90,” he said.

Barnes added that E10 88 is one of the innovative and exciting products coming to market this year from FESCO.

FESCO has managed to double its market share within the last year, and continues on an expansion plan this year on the head of a successful initial public offering (IPO) in 2021 that saw it take in $400 million. At the end of December 31, it reported profits topped $170 million on a revenue intake of $8 billion. The company is accessing a long-term strategy in the electric vehicle charging and liquefied natural gas markets.

FESCO currently runs 16 service stations across the island.