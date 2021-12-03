J'cans soar to virtual success

FOUR Jamaicans — Tommi Gore, Sebastian Palmer, Prince-Nigel Bryan and Mario Mills — found virtual success in the inaugural AMSOIL Dover Raceway eSports on November 19-21.

“We're very pleased with the outcome and the excitement that has been generated from this sim-race, the very first one ever that has been promoted on this level with prize money put up by a major sponsor,” said Richard Lee, managing director of Motolubes, who sponsored the event through their AMSOIL lubricants brand.

His thoughts were echoed by Dwight Lue, who led the project to have St Ann circuit digitised for play.

“It's amazing. I couldn't have asked for any better. It was all that we envisioned in terms of bringing the Dover track simulation into reality. To watch it being used for this amazing event is really touching,” said Lue.

The event saw several weeks of time trials leading up to a weekend of racing where the times were split across three groups: Gold, Silver, and Bronze, from fastest to slowest. Drivers then had to qualify, and compete in two 15-lap races, including a reverse grid start. Points were awarded based on finishing position in each of the two races to calculate the top-three winners.

Gore was the big scorer taking enough points to top the Gold event and take home US$1,000. A pre-event favourite, he found himself battling with Guyanese drivers Kahlil Rickford and Daniel Williams in turbocharged rear-wheel drive Mazda RX-7s.

“We were only introduced to the cars 20 minutes before the race. The Mazda's were high horsepower, high torque, so you had to get used to it quickly. I got better and adapted to the car as I drove it,” said Gore.

He explained that his own time spent playing sim-racing games helped him get acquainted to the vehicle quickly. Gore picked his way through the pack to the front of the field from third on the grid in the first race and from last for the reverse format of the second Gold event.

“I wasn't the fastest car on the track, but I had the best race craft out there and that was my main strength going into the competition.”

Gore plays using a Playseat rig, a Thrustmaster TX wheel with a Ferrari 599 add-on, an H-pattern shifter, and a three-piece pedal box.

Eleven-year-old Sebastian Palmer was a revelation in the competition. Having seen the competition on social media and entering with only three weeks practice, he finished third in the Silver class taking home US$200.

“I've been playing video games for a couple of years now, but I started sim-racing three weeks ago,” explained Palmer.

Mills placed second in the Bronze class, which used front-wheel drive EF Honda Civic sedans for its races. A video game console sim-racer, he sought assistance from the Jamaica eSports Initiative (JEI) to bring his skills up to competition levels.

“I had a video game console first, but due to the JEI I was able to use their PC with my steering wheel set up and I ended up starting to like the PC because it was a better quality experience, so I think I'll be investing my prize money in one,” said Mills.

Bryan finished third, behind Mills.

Lee and AMSOIL hopes to expand the eSports event into a full series in 2022 and given its successful staging and popularity is urging corporate Jamaica to come on board. Lue says he's already been approached by Jamaica's other racing circuit, JamWest for digitisation, and has heard that there are similar efforts across the region to bring several key Caribbean tracks to the virtual space.

— Rory Daley