JAA focuses on female drivers

The Jamaica Automobile Association (JAA) will mount the first of its female driver education programme to empower female motorists with information about motor vehicles and basic repairs at its main offices at 7 Central Avenue in Swallowfield, St Andrew, tomorrow.

Dael Whylie, JAA subscription services manager, said the initiative, which is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am, was developed to empower women about how motor vehicles operate.

“There is a misconception that many women have no interest in learning about cars which has stemmed from years of misinformation in popular culture,” Whylie said. “We have found that this is not true and that most women want to learn about their cars. Consequently, this workshop will give them an understanding of how vehicles function and what to note when the unit needs maintenance, or is being repaired.”

“We want to dispel the myth of females being damsels in distress when it comes to their vehicles. We believe that every woman should learn basic car mechanics, and should also know when to call the mechanic as well,” she added.

The activities for the day will inform women on how to change a tyre, when an oil change is needed, give working knowledge of when a car needs to be serviced, and being aware of when a car needs to be repaired.

“Many of these things are not difficult and do not require strength. The aim is to arm them with facts about their vehicles and to understand what is needed. This will benefit them greatly in the long term because of the potential cost savings in motor vehicle repairs whether by correcting the problem early, or spending more than they need to based on faulty advice from mechanics,” she affirmed.

Whylie explained that female driver education workshop is opened to all women regardless of driving of ability.

“The day's activities will not be limited to just drivers,” she revealed. “Women who are non-drivers, learning to drive, having a driver's licence and motorists are welcome to attend because being stranded on the road, or having your car developing mechanical problems is not limited to motorists only. The more women who are empowered with knowing about cars, the better.”