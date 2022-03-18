JGRA prepares for EV shift

IN keeping with global trends, Jamaica is preparing to shift from fossil fuel to electric-powered vehicles. And, Dianne Parram, president of Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association (JGRA), is quick to acknowledge that this move will have a deleterious effect on her organisation's membership, but feels it is a necessary one.

“With the coming of EVs (electric vehicles) and the electric thrust, there will be a fallout in demand for gasolene sales. But we embrace it because it's a national focus. Given Jamaica's dependence on fuel, whenever there is geopolitical tension like the [Russian-Ukraine] war, we have instability in other areas and these shocks put pressure on our economy,” she told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

A week after Russia launched its February 24 military operation in eastern Ukraine, Brent crude oil surged to US$117, posting a 19.3 per cent rise from around US$98 a barrel.

In his budget presentation on Tuesday, March 8, Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke said the Government would be pushing a programme to have Jamaicans switch to electric-powered vehicles to help reduce the country's dependence on oil.

In encouraging Jamaicans to purchase electric vehicles, Clarke said Government would reduce the import duty on electric motor vehicles from 30 per cent to 10 per cent, for an initial five-year period, while “exempting the annual registration fees on battery-electric vehicles”.

According to Parram, the JGRA is part of the Electric Vehicle Council, which was established in May 2021 to oversee a consultative process on the introduction of electromobility.

“They want 10 per cent of the driving public to drive electric vehicles by 2030. That's a little way off and it will be gradual, so it's not like a war where today the price of gas is $90 and tomorrow it's $120. It will be a gradual transition and to relief the country of the burden of oil dependency,” she said.

Parram — first elected president of JGRA in 2020 and re-elected last year — said she was encouraging her membership to diversify their product offerings and install charging ports at their gas stations where possible.

“We believe in diversification of our businesses. Gone are the days when all you had were one or two pumps and all you sold was gas. Today, most people have a convenience store. That attracts people to your location and keep your customers coming. Also we have quite a number of locations offering remittance services. We're big on road safety, so we sell helmets in the stores as well. When a supermarket in the area is closed, customers come by a gas station to buy bread and eggs,” she said.

“But as for our members, we have been encouraging them that when building a new site, they should consider putting in a charging port for electric cars as that's where we are going. Currently, in First World countries charging stations are at large gas stations with parking space. Whereas buying fuel is roughly a two to three-minute turnaround time, we're talking about 45 minutes to an hour to charge a EV. We are finding too that charging ports are in shopping malls in those countries, allowing a driver to go shopping while the vehicle is being charged. This is where the world is going and we want Jamaica to be part of that movement,” she added.

Formed in 1950, the JGRA represents more than 50 per cent of the gasolene dealers in the local trade.