Karting gears up for 2022

Neil Williams, vice-president of Jamaica Karting Association (JKA), is preparing for a better 2022 as the year comes to a close and ending the karting season.

“The plan for 2022 is to return to a regular race schedule with our usual complement of competitors. Hopefully, the Government will allow a larger amount of people at the meet and we can have spectators,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Williams also wants to plan for an international race meet.

In 2021, the JKA became the only local motorsports organisation allowed to hold events despite the moratorium issued in March 2020 by the Jamaica Millennium Motoring Club, the governing body.

“The JKA had to apply to the Ministry of Health for a permit last year and we never got approval until May this year. So we did not start racing until June with a limit of 250 people and no spectators,” Williams explained.

Even then, the effects of COVID-19 has considerably affected the club.

“The lack of competitors due to many COVID-19 reasons significantly reduced the amount of revenue for the club from racing,” he said.

The lower competitor numbers and the lack of paying spectators has caused the JKA seek out other means of augmenting its revenue intake.

“The shortage of revenue has been supplemented by rental karts which has grown in numbers since the pandemic,” said Williams.

Part of the optimism is that Williams feels the lessons learnt in 2021 will be better implemented in 2022.

“We plan to continue all the safety protocols at our track as this way of life will be with us for a long period of time,” he said.

For the final meet on November 28, at the Palisadoes International Raceway in Kingston, the lower competitor numbers meant no Comer 50 class and a small selection in the Rotax Micro Max class. The latter was combined with Mini Max racers.

Brandon Shor was the top driver in Rotax Micro Max for the event. In Rotax Mini Max, Beckham Toupikov lead the class on the day. Tommi Gore continued his domination of Rotax Junior taking top honours. Super Rotax was led by Rafique Golaub.

The JKA will hold their prize giving on January 6.