Karting hits hurdle

The global supply chain crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has impacted the Jamaica Karting Association's (JKA) 2021 championship season, according to Neil Williams, vice-president of the JKA.

“We would love to have a two-day meet, but it looks like it's not possible as we are running low on tyres. A shipment was supposed to come in October, but with all the shipping problems, it won't reach until December, hopefully,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

COVID-19 restrictions have already shortened the amount of the JKA race meets from the normal 10 to five for 2021. However, the club has been appreciative of the dispensation given by the Jamaican Government and the Ministry of Health (MOH) that allowed them to have a 2021 season to begin with.

“We have been coping well with the MOH protocols put in place. Everyone has been cooperative and we are having safe events,” explained Williams.

To cope with the Sunday no-movement days, the JKA held its events on Saturdays instead. With the discontinuation of the no-movement days, the opportunity to host two events per weekend to make up the shortfall has been cut short due to the lack of the tyres. The JKA uses Maxxis-branded tyres made available at cost price to competitors by club sponsor Chad-Ad Distributors.

“Our next meet is Sunday, November 28, our Abe Ziadie Memorial meet,” said Williams.

The Abe Ziadie trophy is the sport's highest honour and will be decided at that event, the JKA's season finale.

“I believe this will be our last event for the year as we won't have enough tyres until next year,” explained Williams.

The recently completed Meet Four, on October 30, saw dominant performances by all the class leaders, several solidifying their positions. Dylan Smith, Brandon Shor, Beckham Toupikov, Tommi Gore, and Zachery Lee had clean sweeps.

Smith now leads Comer 50 by double the points of his nearest competitor Ethan Moore. Shor sits on 116 points, 11 more than second-placed David Brown in Rotax Micro Max. Toupikov has a similar lead in Rotax Mini Max over Luke Spencer.

Zander Williams will have to overcome a 27-point deficit to grab Rotax Junior class honours over current leader Tommi Gore. Zachary Lee is top of the leader board in Super Rotax with his 95 points.