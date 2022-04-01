Karting returns April 24

Karting will return to action on April 24, according to Neil Williams, vice-president of the Jamaica Karting Association (JKA). The club is planning to host 10 meets.

“We will start this Sunday, April 3, with a workshop. The first official race meet will be on April 24,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Things are expected to return to normal given the recent lifting of the COVID-19 protocols on March 18 by the Government of Jamaica. Karting was the only motor sport allowed in 2021 as the JKA applied to the Ministry of Health and successfully received authorisation to host events. However, it came at a cost — no spectators.

“We had no spectator races, which affected our revenues and sponsorship,” explained Williams.

The club was also affected by supply chain issues that saw difficulty in acquiring the specific tyre used by all competitors. From Williams' words, 2022 looks to be a better situation, the first being the return of spectators.

“As our events are held outside, the wearing of masks and other protocols are options,” he said.

The JKA plans to return to advertising their race meets and plans to hold an international event this year.

“We plan to advertise our race meets, and with the international meets over the summer create the interest back into the sport,” said Williams.

He went on to further describe the international event.

“The JKA will host the Caribbean Junior Karting Academy in Jamaica over the summer. It is the same competition the Jamaican drivers had gone to in Barbados three years ago.”

Tyre supplier Chad-Ad Distributors Limited has also been able to secure enough supplies to continue to meet the demands of the JKA competitors for the foreseeable future, according to Williams.

There is yet to be a prize-giving ceremony, but Williams promised there will be one soon, before the start of the season.

The 2021 Abe Ziadie Memorial Trophy winner, Tommi Gore, is one of the many waiting to publicly acknowledge his reception of the sport's highest honour.

“This was great as I have come second and third overall, and to finally win it was definitely something I was aiming for,” Gore said.

He also won his class Rotax Junior.

“Winning the Rotax Junior championship again definitely was great, not as much competition as in previous years for me, but still great battles with Zander Williams throughout the year,” said Gore.

Gore doesn't plan on defending his title in 2022 as he moves on to the higher motorsport genres.

“I am not planning on entering for the entire season this year as I am 17 now and there is not a complete Rotax Senior class for me to compete in. I may still make an appearance once or twice for the year to stay sharp, but my focus will be on circuit racing in my Honda Civic and rallysport in my Toyota Corolla,” he said.

Gore does share Williams' thoughts of an exciting year ahead of karting.

— RORY DALEY