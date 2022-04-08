Kia Carnival: Space Ace

NEED to carry 10 of your friends or family and still self-isolate? Then there's only one winner, the 2022 Kia Carnival. The newly redesigned Carnival is the best way to carry such numbers with ease due to its massive space advantage over rivals.

As American singer Huey Lewis once said, it's hip to be square, and the Carnival embraces its natural large boxy shape. It has a broad aggressive stance helped by its wheel package. Up front the new nose features, not only the upscale Kia logo, but its own 3D interpretation of the tiger nose grille, joined by a futuristic set of LED headlights. A forward swept accent on the side rear panel breaks up what is a massive piece of metal and the spaceship styling from the front continues in the back with a single wrap around rear LED tail lamp, much like a very famous German sports car manufacturer.

Before entry, the key fob offers up Remote Start, and the ability to open any one of the three massive entrances, the sliding doors on either side of the vehicle, plus the tailgate. Grab an illuminated door handle, step inside, and the interior is pleasing with what many consider to be the real luxury space. Every seat is a comfortable place to be as leather, other soft touch materials, and metal accents grace the key contact points, and then some. The cabin has an airy design, with that quality feel on all the switchgear, not that they'll be used much, as many functions can be automated or are powered. Dual-powered sunroofs further increase the sense of acreage on hand for occupants, in all three of the major rows. Also in triplicate are the front USB ports. With added wireless charging, there's plenty of connectivity to the Kia infotainment system that continues to be one of the best on the market.

Each row has their own connectivity. The second row gets its own climate controls, and they join with the third row for premium features such as sunshades for the windows. Access to the third row comes from the moveable second row centre seat that double as an armrest, with cup holders, when not being used. And it doesn't stop there. Need more seating, head to the trunk and lift a fourth row out of the floor.

To ensure occupants are safe there are physical and electronic methods on hand. The size of the Carnival means there's plenty of glass to see out of, but those feeling threatened by its size can rely on big side mirrors and blindspot monitoring to manoeuvre around in traffic. There's even Auto Hold to make stop-and-go traffic a breeze.

Despite its significant dimensions, the Carnival isn't some porker. It drives comfortably and competently as the suspension is firm for control, not harsh enough to upset the vehicle, but isn't soft for a floaty ride. The Kia isn't slow either. There's plenty of low-down diesel torque to pull it along at startling velocities, while the softer accelerator foot can coax excellent fuel economy. The transmission is smooth and willing no matter of the three available modes it's in.

The thing is not to write the Carnival off as some big old bus. It's a modern SUV through and through, just with more of the things that matter to buyers in the market, storage and space like a traditional MPV. It's the best of both worlds in one package.

FINAL WORD

MODEL: 2022 Kia Carnival

ENGINE: 2.2-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder diesel — 198bhp/325lb/ft

DRIVETRAIN: Six-speed automatic/front-wheel drive

SUMMARY: MPV+SUV=Kia Carnival.