Landley-Thompson's 'Audi-acious' journey

Today, Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine begins a new feature titled 'Wonder Women, which looks at females operating in the male-dominated arena of the automotive sector.

TWO years ago, Claudia Landley-Thompson decided to take a career leap of faith. The former Scotiabank customer service rep made the plunge into the traditioanlly male-dominated automotive sector. She has no regrets.

“I wanted something a little bit more challenging ... The opportunity opened itself to come here and do sales, which I learned quite a bit of sale techniques whilst in the bank and having that transition into cars really did help,” Landley-Thompson, 28, told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine yesterday.

“I started as a sales trainee...The purpose of that role was to have someone to help with the administrative part of the deals for the guys. I say guys because at the time it was all males on the team. So I started to move up the learning curve and bring in business and started my transition,” she continued.

Today Landley-Thompson is a sales executive at Audi Jamaica, headquartered on Oxford Road in the city's bustling commercial district. Audi Jamaica is a division of the dynamic ATL Automotive led by business mogul Adam Stewart. She is one of 165 females at ATL Automotive, who comprise 37 per cent of its total staff complement.

In addition to Audi, the ever-expanding ATL Automotive is also the certified dealer for Porsche, BMW, MINI, Volkswagen, Kia and Honda.

The sales executive said her transition into the automotive space was made easier by “family” members.

“It was very easy, because I knew most of the staff here at ATL [Automotive]. Some were former employees at the bank. I was actually introduced to this job by a former employee at the bank who was my former supervisor. So the transition was like coming home to family,” she said.

“The challenge was really being introduced to automotive because that was completely new to me. I didn't drive, I didn't study cars; cars were not my forte. I did not grow up with a lot of cars and I didn't watch car shows prior. But with the kind of tenacity and being eager to learn, and the drive to help the team manoeuvre their day-to-day operations, I really started to grow and really started to love it,” she continued.

As a sales executive, Landley-Thompson is responsible for ensuring each Audi customer's need is met. However, she says it's more broader than that.

“I absolutely love what I do. For me, it's more than just selling a car but just seeing the joy that you create in a family; and as the customers commute, they're in the safest car in Jamaica, enjoying the amazing technology and features, and to be able to move from point A to point B in comfort and in fine style,” she said.

The German-made Audi offers several high-tech safety systems, including night vision assist, active lane assist, parking assist, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and traffic jam assist. According to the American non-profit organisation, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the A3, A4, A7, and Q8 are Top Safety Picks.

A former head girl of Holy Childhood (2011-2012), Landley-Thompson hails from Green Valley in rural St Andrew. She studied entertainment and cultural enterprise management at The University of the West Indies's Mona campus.

“This is more than a job, it is a learning experience for me. It has been honing skills that I have not tapped into prior [my career change] as a customer service rep. The kind of network it affords you, and the face-to-face interaction with customers and a heart-to-heart connection you have, it has been more than a joy,” she added.