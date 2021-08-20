PODIUM FINISH FOR McCONNELL

JAMAICAN Rallycross driver Fraser McConnell closed out his participation in the RallyX Nordic 2021 series with a second-placed overall position, after securing enough points at the final round in Arvika, Sweden, on August 15.

“It was really a talented field for the whole year, so to be able to close out second place in the championship by just one point goes to show you how intense it was the whole season,” McConnell told the Jamaica Observer's Auto magazine.

McConnell finished the seven-round championship series with 126 points for his team Olsbergs MSE AB ahead of third-place finisher Sondre Evjen driving for team EKS JC who accumulated 125 points. Johan Kristoffersson, three-time World Rallycross champion, was crowned RallyX Nordic champion with 167 points.

“At any given race meet, there were at least four, five, six drivers that could have won the event. It wasn't given that you'd be in the final. It was hard and clean racing the whole time,” he said.

McConnell joined the series in May in order to get seat time for his upcoming transition back to rallycross in America.

“I've developed a lot as a driver this whole season and that was the whole point of entering the RallyX Nordic series to get seat time and prepare for Nitro, the big stage,” he explained.

In May 2021, he joined the RallyX Nordic series picking up four podium finishes, one first, one second, and two thirds, putting him fourth overall as he headed to Sweden. Having won the semi-final race, he gained a front row starting position alongside Kristoffersson for the final leading to enough points to clinch second overall.

As the final American RX2 champion in 2019, since the Global Rallycross series ceased operations that same year, McConnell made the jump to World Rallycross only to be stopped by the novel coronavirus pandemic as motorsports came to halt in 2020. He finished fourth in the World Rallycross RX2 division in 2019 and announced he'd be aiming for a drive in the new electric RX2e Championship for 2021.

With RallyX Nordic now complete, McConnell will head to Sweden for the RX2e Championship and then turn his attention to America for the Nitro Rallycross series scheduled to run from September to December.

“The immediate plans are to go to Höljes in the second and final round for myself. The series is five events, but I'm only doing the first two of the electric series,” he said.

McConnell said he enjoys driving at the famous Swedish Rallycross circuit as he got third there on his last visit in a Rallycross Supercar, but he is most looking forward to Nitro Rallycross because of the level of exposure he expects from that series.

“We'll be shifting full focus to Nitro in the states. It's a five-event series from September to December and they have a really robust broadcasting package with every sports TV channel you can think of. It's going to be X-Games, but on a new level.”