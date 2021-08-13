Motorsports fraternity mourns Henriques

JAMAICA'S motorsports community is mourning the passing of Lawrence “Larry” Henriques, former head of the Jamaica Millennium Motoring Club (JMMC) and chairman of the Drivers Rallysport Club (DRC).

Henriques died in hospital on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications.

Stephen Gunter, chairman of the JMMC, said Henriques — whom he has known for more than 30 years — made a significant contribution to motorsports in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

“He was straight-forward, very matter of fact. He was a straight shooter; he told you as he saw it. He was not one to sugar-coat things, but he was also a very fair-minded person,” Gunter told the Jamaica Observer's Auto magazine.

“I have lost a friend, and where he and I had motorsports in common, I am happy to say we were friends outside of motorsports... His humanity was exceptional. I will miss him for that. He was very accomplished and made significant contributions to motorsports in Jamaica and the Caribbean, certainly in the last two decades, at least. We'll certainly missed his contribution,” he continued.

According to Gunter, Henriques served in many motorsports capacities throughout his lifetime.

“He was the chief organiser of Rally Jamaica and had been in that position for numerous years. He was chairman of the Drivers Rally Club, which organises sprint events as well as rally. He had been the position of clerk of the course for the Jamaica Race Driver's Club at Dover Raceway and at JamWest Speedway in Westmoreland. A clerk of the course conducts the entire event on raceday. He also helped out in the Barbados and Guyana and Trinidad when he could,” said Gunter.

“Mr Henriques also served on various motorsports boards; many times on the JMMC board in various capacity. He was the chairman of the Suzuki Owners Club of Jamaica, which also staged events in the 1990s. He was the head of the organisation called ProChamps, which promoted events at Dover Raceway in the late 1990s and early 2000s... He was trained FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) steward as well as a trained FIA clerk of the course. The FIA is the world's governing body in motorsports,” he continued.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange said that she was deeply saddened by the death of Henriques, who she labelled “another great contributor to the development of motorsports in Jamaica.”

“He certainly gave his all to the development of motorsports for which not just the industry, but the country will be forever thankful,” she said in a statement.

Henriques is survived by wife Judy, son Lance and numerous grandchildren.