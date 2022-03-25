No 'Fest' for taxi drivers

FOLLOWING Prime Minister Andrew Holness's recent announcement that the entertainment industry is now reopened after a two-year closure due to the ongoing novel cornavirus pandemic, taxi drivers in Jamaica's second city are of the opinion that not much will change for them.

According to Dion Chance, president of the St James Taxi Drivers Association, they are being squeezed out by large-scale players in the transportation sector.

“The big [shuttle bus] companies have taken over, like the Knutsford Express and the Tropical Tours and such like that, so I'm not really holding my breath that it'll break any great income to taxi operators,” he told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Even with last month's announcement by Reggae Sumfest's principal Josef Bogdanovich that the festival is slated for Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex in Montego Bay, St James on its July 20-23 return, Chance said not much would trickle down to the average taxi driver.

“We welcome the news that Sumfest is coming back because it is good for the economy of Montego Bay; and even if we don't get some people to carry for Sumfest, we may benefit from those who make some income from Sumfest,” he said.

“A few will get some work from it but to say that it's going to make a big difference with the average taxi man, I don't see it, especially with the overseas people,” he continued.

Mark Brown, a taxi operator who operates from downtown Montego Bay to the Sangster International Airport, shared expectations similar to Chance's.

“Tour bus man dem a make the money. We nah make no money,” lamented Brown.

“In the past, one or two used to call us and we get we job, but that cut out. We nah get that again. If it [Sumfest] come back, wi work with it. Wi just ah guh go wid what wi carry — wi likkle one and two local people — and just work with the system,” he said.

Taxi operator Delroy Hamilton, who plies the Montego Bay to Catherine Hall route, shared he too is worried that not much will be made out of the event. He said the large transport companies were taking most of the people.

“Mi used to get trip go Ochi [Ocho Rios] and Negril after Sumfest, but that done,” he said.

Despite grouses about missed earnings however, Hamilton admitted concern about any attendance overall for the event, given the state of crime in the parish.

“A 22 years mi inna the street so mi know it. Right now mi not looking at a big crowd, especially those people from certain communities, because of fear of crime and some people just no have no money,” he said.

Hamilton wondered which hugely popular act could pull persons out, especially the “A crowd”. Overall, he notes that when Sumfest comes, it will be just be a normal day for him.

Shenseea was recently named as headliner for the three-day event.

During his contribution to the 2022/2023 Budget Debate in Parliament, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that, effective last Friday, Jamaica's entertainment industry was fully reopened. He also said that, for the following six months, permit fees will see a 50 per cent reduction.

Holness further said the Development Bank of Jamaica will allot a total of $500 million as “start up” grant loans for vendors who contribute to the entertainment industry, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.

Vendors are eligible for up to $750,000 while business owners can get up to $5 million.

Mask-wearing is no longer mandated, however, it is encouraged in enclosed spaces that sell food and drinks.

Government estimates put the loss to the sector, due to COVID-19 restrictions, north of $26 billion.