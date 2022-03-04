NROCC to continue highway maintenance

The National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC) will continue to pursue the monitoring of the operations and maintenance of the completed toll roads, while simultaneously seeking to expand the network of tolled highways in Jamaica.

This is contained in the Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the year ending March 2023.

Consequently, for the 2022/23 fiscal year, NROCC is targeting 100 per cent construction completion of Phase 1C — May Pen to Williamsfield segment of Highway 2000.

“NROCC will also oversee the construction of the Montego Bay Perimeter Road. Key activities will include contract completion, review of final designs and provision of access to additional lands for construction — up to eight kilometres,” the document said.

The company will also seek to maintain compliance with the provisions of the environmental permit issued by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA).

In respect of road safety, NROCC will continue ongoing monitoring, quality compliance audits, and partnering with the relevant developers and operators to identify and implement safety improvement measures, in accordance with the Highway Operating Agreement.

The document noted that all accidents occurring on the toll roads are recorded, analysed and reported by the operators and shared with NROCC, so as to guide the safety-improvement measures.

— JIS