Off-roading Christmas bliss

IF you're last-minute Christmas shopping for that off-road enthusiast in your life then you may want to visit Toyota Jamaica's Old Hope Road showroom.

The brand has had a long history of off-road prowess and the TJAM (Toyota Jamaica) 4x4 Club is one of the most active locally, so it should come as no surprise that they've paired the iconic Hilux with another icon Australian 4x4 accessory company ARB for a magical seasonal vehicular display.

“ARB is one of the leading manufacturers of aftermarket off-roading and lifestyle products. With over 40 years of experience, ARB boasts a reputation of developing state-of-the-art reliable products,” Donovan Green, parts and accessory manager of Toyota Jamaica, told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Green explained that Toyota Jamaica is the sole authorised dealer for ARB accessories in the island since acquiring the brand in 2019.

The 2022 Hilux pickup was outfitted over a five-day period with every part Toyota Jamaica carries as an ARB 4x4 accessories showcase. The showroom display itself took only a day to arrange.

According to Green, the list of parts includes:

• Commercial bull bar;

• Roof basket;

• Side protection bar;

• Side steps;

• Summit raw rear bumper;

• Old Man Emu (OME) medium suspension kit;

• Safari Armax snorkel;

• Under Vehicle Protection (UVP);

• ARB TRED Pro Recovery Boards;

• SOLIS intensity driving lights;

• Large storm bag;

• Cargo netting;

• Tailgate assist; and,

• ARB Awning with LED light.

Additional to the display are a pair of ARB folding chairs and table. For those interested, the parts can be brought individually, or purchased in specific groupings.

“The ARB brand is doing well. Sales are increasing as more persons realise that Toyota Jamaica has the ARB franchise. Our best-selling product is our Old Man Emu suspension kits which are perfect for the Jamaican roads,” said Green.