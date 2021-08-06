Offroading on the Farm returns

Those looking to get away for a break and fans of the outdoors can make the trek to Brighton River, St Elizabeth, this weekend for the return of Offroading on the Farm.

“After being on lockdown for so long, the people are looking out for our event because it's different to the parties that are happening now. It's a guaranteed good time for entire families,” Troy Bernard, event organiser, told the Jamaica Observer's Auto magazine.

Bernard's Offroading on the Farm series celebrates the camping lifestyle and 4x4 vehicle ownership. For the first time, the event will be over two days, with the vehicular competition happening on Saturday, after which those wishing to stay and camp the night can do so.

“It's now on a Saturday for the first time, so the competitions will be on the Saturday. We will camp Saturday night on the compound with a bonfire, games, etc. I encourage patrons to bring out their tents and grill for us to have a great time outside.”

Bernard explained that since the last event in October 2019, fans have been waiting on the COVID-19 restrictions to be relaxed for him to hold the next Offroading on the Farm. However, he is cognisant of the current pandemic and is doing everything for attendees to be safe.

“Vaccinated persons will pay half price as we are trying to push for a safer Jamaica. We have hired MSS for sanitisation, and hand wash stations. We have marshalls who will cover the grounds and spray patrons. A mask is required on entry and a temperature check. We will also have an isolation room for persons who may become ill on the day,” said Bernard.

He explained that given the short planning time there were no new off-road challenges, but participants will still have the full catalogue of nine from previous events. The 4x4 vehicles will have their run of obstacles from having to balance their vehicles on the balance bridge to the down and dirty swamp trap. Several new car dealers will be on hand with their latest off-road vehicles. He also explained that provisions will be made for patrons who want to take part and do not have an off-road vehicle.

“This time we will have an off-road-ready truck available for rental, for spectators to join in the fun.”