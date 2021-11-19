Online racing this weekend

AHEAD of this weekend's inaugural Jamaica Race Drivers Club (JRDC)-endorsed sim-racing event, Gregory Moore, chairman and CEO of Jamaica eSports Initiative (JEI), said it will help fuel the interest of the Jamaican eSports community.

“I think it's a very good move on the part of the real drivers to show an interest in eSports and I believe it will open up the doors for persons who may not have been able to compete in the real world,” Moore told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

The online finals are scheduled to run from November 19 to 21, 2021, starting at 6:00 pm daily. With more than 40 finalists, there is a prize package of US$4,000 across three classes. Viewers can watch at https://www.caribbeansimracing.org/.

Earlier this month, the JRDC partnered with Miracle Corporation Ltd, through its Motolubes Automotive division for the AMSOIL Caribbean Sim-Racing Series featuring a virtual recreation of Jamaica's Dover Raceway in St Ann.

“Bringing the flavour of a Jamaican track, Dover, to the virtual environment will help people across the world to get a feel of what we do in Jamaica and it will only make eSports better,” Moore said.

JEI was founded in the 90s to spearhead the development of video games as a professional competitive pursuit and has fielded Jamaica's national eSports team, the Dr Birdz, to international competitions such as Evolution Championship Series (ECS) in August 2019. 'Evo' as ECS is informally known, focuses on games in the combat genre, but Moore has been keen to expand beyond that.

“Virtual racing is very technical. Outside of the fact that you're sitting in place it still requires a lot of what is done in the real world and many gamers don't get use to the simulation world easily. It really takes some knowledge of the actual racing scene to understand how to do sim-racing,” explained Moore.

The JEI headquarters is at the Technology Innovation Centre on the campus of the University of Technology, Jamaica in St Andrew, and is a space where Moore encourages eSports by providing access to equipment, training and local competition. They have two racing set-ups, for virtual sim-racing, one of which is a full motion rig. Decked out with a Logitech G29 steering and pedal box, connected to a PC running a i7 processor and pushing graphics through a Geforce GTX 1080 connected to three 43-inch monitors for maximum field of vision, the full rig delivers as realistic motion as possible. There's encompassing sound and when used with a pair of virtual reality googles, immersive is the best overall description of the experience.

“We built this simulator as a prototype because we love sim-racing and we've always had our steering wheels attached to our desks for years, so we decided to take it to the next level and decided to add actuators, power supplies and a high-end gaming computer that could facilitate virtual reality,” he said.

Moore further explained that it took some programming to get the motion controls functioning, but at this point the sim-racing rig is at a commercial level, and not entirely necessary for someone looking to get into the genre.

It does attract a lot of interest, including that of gamer Michen Wallace, who was on the fence about entering the AMSOIL Caribbean Sim-Racing Series. He used the JEI sim-racing rig to get a taste of what it was all about after hearing about the competition on Instagram.

“As a gamer, I'd put myself as eight on the scale of 10, but as a sim-racer I'm just starting out, so I wouldn't grade myself on that. I do play racing games and have just started using the steering wheel, but I play all sort of games, shooters, platformers, role-playing games, and now I'm all about racing,” said Wallace.

He is exactly the type of gamer Moore and the JRDC hope to attract. For Moore, Wallace represents an expansion of talent into the sim-racing genre for eSports, and for the JRDC a potential real-life motorsports fan.

“Sim-racing has been accepted by the Olympic movement with Gran Turismo Sport, and also F1 eSports is really gaining a lot of traction, so I think sim-racing is bringing gamers across to that world,” said Moore.