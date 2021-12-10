Porsche to the future

Christina Taylor, group marketing manager at ATL Automotive Ltd, says with the impending release of the Porsche Taycan 4S, the brand's first fully electric vehicle, in June, Jamaica will join the global shift to alternative automobility solutions.

“Electrification is at the core of everything that Porsche does. Many people don't know, but when Ferdinand Porsche in 1898 created his first car, it was actually electric,” Taylor told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Porsche, at the time worked for Vereinigte Elektrizitäts-AG Béla Egger in Vienna, and after four years created the Egger-Lohner C.2 Phaeton powered by an octagonal electric motor. His foray into electricity didn't stop there. Porsche in 1900, designed the world's first functional hybrid car, the Semper Vivus. This used the electric wheel hub motor he had developed. They were motivated by a battery that was charged by a combustion engine that acted as a generator. It made it into production as the Lohner-Porsche Mixte.

Taylor explained that ATL Automotive, through its Porsche Jamaica division, has been moving towards automotive electrification for a while now, offering E-Hybrid versions of very popular models such as the Panamera luxury sedan, the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupé Sport Utility Vehicles.

“Response to these vehicles has been fantastic locally. The Cayenne S E-Hybrid is one of the top-selling model variants of the Cayenne,” she said.

She attributes their sales success to the fact that the electrified models debunk the general thought that electric vehicles are slower than their internal combustion engine equivalents.

“The Cayenne S E-Hybrid is able to complete the 0-60 in a faster time than several of its petrol-powered variants.”

Using a 134-horsepower electric motor to aid the 335 horsepower three-litre V6, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid can hit 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, the same as the gasoline-powered Cayenne S and 0.7 seconds quicker than the standard Cayenne. Yet, it delivers better fuel economy than both and has 18 miles of real-world electric only range.

“The expectations for the Taycan locally are extremely high,” she said.

While Taylor admitted the Taycan has been available globally for around three years now, the issue for its late launch to the local market has been setting up the dealer infrastructure necessary to support the vehicle when it hits showroom floors. Taylor gave more detailed insight, elaborating that the dealership has to set up a quarantine room, where trained technicians can safely work on fully electric vehicles.

“Locally there is a lot to happen before you can get electric cars in. There's a lot of training that has to be implemented not just internally at the dealership, but externally as well.”

For that, via the ATL Academy, first responders will be trained on how to handle various accident scenarios involving any Porsche battery electric vehicle. In 2018 Porsche Jamaica hosted a seminar to help answer questions on the brand's hybrid and electric vehicles.

Porsche Jamaica will also be adding to the charging infrastructure with Porsche Destination Chargers at their Kingston and Montego Bay locations. She also revealed that the Taycan will be followed by the all-new Porsche Macan, which makes the transition to electric power as well in 2023.