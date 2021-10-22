LOCAL PORSCHES GO GLOBAL

A cadre of Jamaica's Porsches will be on show in the November-December issue of the Belgian magazine Porschist , as its creative team visited the island recently to capture the best examples the brand had to offer.

“We are here on the invitation of the Jamaica Tourist Board as we are making the story about Porsche in Jamaica,” Sven Hoyaux, editor-in-chief at Porschist, told the Jamaica Observer's Auto magazine.

Joined by his photographer wife, Kathleen, the pair spent several weeks on the island with the aim of photographing the iconic German sports car marque alongside Jamaican sights. The two reiterated that they're not just about highlighting the regular tourist traps, but want to see the island from the locals' point of view, and thus will speak to as many people as possible to find the hidden spots, some of which came from their liaison with ATL Motorsports, the arm of the ATL Automotive Group responsible for the Porsche brand of vehicles, and the Jamaica Classic Car Club. The pair pointed out that the passion for their cars is one common trend across Porsche owners worldwide.

Hoyaux explained that 17 years ago he created the magazine to show his love for Porsches, because no such magazine existed in his native Belgium.

“So BMW had a kind of magazine at the time, but Porsche didn't,” explained Kathleen.

Currently, Porschist is published quarterly and is provided free to Porsche owners via the local Belgian dealer. Hoyaux puts the physical circulation at around 8,500, but is keen to point out that the readership is the type who can afford a premium vehicle such as a Porsche, and tend to have the style of living to match. This fact, in addition to the content and high production value, has turned Porschist into a collectable commodity.

“ Porschist magazine is a combination of Porsche product information and lifestyle articles. The lifestyle articles are always combined with a story about a country or a city, in combination with an interview of a Porsche owner or importer,” he said.

With the travel-based Porsche material a large and popular part of the magazine, the worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic threw a monkey wrench in their plans. In looking for places that they could go, Jamaica came up due to an old link to the island for Sven. His uncle was the Belgian ambassador to Jamaica, and he had made his first visit to the island 30 years ago. They then reached out to the Jamaica Tourist Board for their Destination Experience package to visit.

To date, they have covered every country in South America, almost all of Southeast Asia, and Central America. At times they look for the link with the brand's models, for example French Guiana, as its capital city is Cayenne, which is also the name of Porsche's largest sport utility vehicle.

“It's not that difficult to find a Porsche, because every country has Porsche addicts,” joked Kathleen.

At first, the travel articles weren't available in English, but the demand saw them translated and now published online at the magazine's website.