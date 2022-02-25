THE 'Power of Choice' is the theme for 2022 as revealed by BMW Group Latin America at their virtual media event held on February 15. The event gave an overview of the brand's 2021 performance in the Caribbean and Latin America and showcased the upcoming products for 2022 and beyond.

“Since 2013 we have been working on electrification. For us, electrification is very important given the sustainability philosophy you have heard of, and these new products reflect that philosophy. We are also introducing conventional models because we are working under the Power of Choice motto,” Hernando Carvajal, marketing director, BMW Group Latin America, told the media on hand.

His words were mirrored by Patrick Wilson, managing director, ATL Automotive Group, who spoke to the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

“In our efforts in realising a better shared future, we have to look at sustainability as a pillar in achieving this. The best way for us to make a meaningful contribution is through the electrification of our models. This gives BMW the unique opportunity to innovate while staying true to their roots of delivering top-performing, premium cars that our customers know and love. We are happy to be part of that journey and are excited to see what the future holds for plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) in Jamaica.”

The Power of Choice refers to the fact that while BMW is pursuing full electrification in the form of BEVs, it still wants to offer customers the options that best suit their needs, from tradition Internal combustion engines (ICE) to PHEVs.

“The Power of Choice means we have to offer our customers the products that are based on their demands,” said Carvajal.

He went on to explain that this way forward is regional.

“Because we do not have a fully developed infrastructure in the whole region, it is very important to reach our customers with the products they want,” Carvajal said.

Wilson explained that the BMW and MINI brands are not only investing in the tooling and training of service technicians to handle the increase in EVs, plus offering an installation service for the charging stations that come with the brand's BEV and PHEV models, but they have also been working with external stakeholders to ensure they are knowledgeable about the technology. The ATL Automotive Group has also been liaising with third parties to help build out the local charging infrastructure.

As BMW moves forward with a target of 25 electrified models available by 2025, 13 of which will be BEVs, Carvajal revealed the 2022 line-up for the Caribbean and Latin American markets will be based on the Power of Choice motto.

For the traditional ICE buyer, BMWs core values can be found in the upcoming 2 Series Coupé. This compact, two-door sports car will be available in three trim levels. The 220i will feature a 185bhp four-cylinder engine. The M240i uses a 387bhp six-cylinder, which can be equipped with all-wheel drive in the M240i xDrive.

Bridging the gap between ICE and EV is the iX3. It uses a 286bhp 80kWh battery that can be charged to 80 per cent on a 150kW charger. Range is 460km. Since the iX3 is based on the already popular X3 sport utility vehicle, it's available as ICE and PHEV, giving customers the choice that best suits their requirements.

“The iX3 is the first fully electric BMW SUV. It shares the platform with the X3 that we all know and this is the first time we offer the full Power of Choice. It is a 100 per cent electric vehicle, but we also have the charging hybrid and the combustion engine version with gasoline or diesel. We do this to satisfy our customers' needs the best way we can,” explained Carvajal.

BEV BMWs were fully represented by the iX and the i4.

“This is a totally new vehicle, a completely new platform,” he said.

The iX is a mid-sized SUV with dimensions similar to that of a BMW X5. It uses a 76.6kWh battery pack to generate the equivalent of 326bhp for 425km of range. Like the X3 it has a 150kW charging architecture, allowing up to 80 per cent DC charging in 31 minutes. 90km of range can be gained in 10 minutes and it takes 8 hours for a full charge. There are performance variants, beginning with the iX xDrive50 that carries a larger 111.5kWh battery that outputs 523bhp. The iX xDrive50 gets to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds with a 630km range. For the ultimate driving machine there is the iX M60. Power goes up to 619bhp while range drops to 566km as the 0-100km/h time falls to to 3.8 seconds.

For those who still want a standard sedan-body style, there is the all-electric i4 and its performance alternatives.

“This vehicle is in a segment that is the heart of the BMW brand. We are known for making sports sedans and this is a vehicle in that category. In this case, it is the interpretation of a great coupé — a long car with four doors and a coupé design; a very emotional and dynamic car.”

The i4 eDrive40 gets 590km of range from an 83.9kWh battery pack. Base power is 340bhp. Further up the speed chain is the i4 M50, with 544bhp and 510km of range. It gets to 100km/h — two seconds faster than the i4 eDrive40.

MINI debuted its BEV, the MINI Cooper SE, on its way to having its first fully electric performance John Cooper Works model in 2025. The Cooper SE 3-door is equipped with a 32.6kWh battery pack that gives the vehicle 184bhp and 234km of range.

“We hope to receive our first full electric vehicle mid-year, with hopes of offering 13 full electric vehicle models to our markets by the end of 2023,” said Wilson.