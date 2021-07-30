Rain puts brakes on karting meet

Mother Nature had different plans for the second race meet for the Jamaica Karting Association (JKA) on Saturday, July 24 at the Palisadoes International Raceway, Kingston. The heavy rains brought the proceedings to an abrupt halt.

“It was the worst it has ever been, a complete flood,” Neil Williams, vice president — JKA, told the Jamaica Observer's Auto magazine.

The event got through its qualifying and first round of finals for the Rotax Micro Max, Rotax Mini Max, Rotax Junior, and Super Rotax, before the heavens opened up and flooded the circuit. Comer 50cc was able to have two races on top of its qualifying session.

“We will make up the other races at the next Race Meet on August 29,” explained Williams.

There was a level of disappointment, but hope as the interest in the sport remains high from the competitors with twenty-five showing up, close to the 30 Williams had predicted before the meet.

Dylan Smith was a double winner in the two Comer 50cc races that took place. Brandon Shor continued to head Rotax Micro Max despite the truncated schedule, winning the single race in that class. Luke Spencer won the lone Rotax Mini Max race. In Rotax Junior, where there was expected to be huge competition between points leader Zander Williams and his rival Tommi Gore, it was Gore who snagged the victory.

“Our battle was fair and clean. I'm disappointed not to race again due to the rain as it was good close racing because I felt I had the pace to win the day again,” Williams said.

In Super Rotax, Zackery Lee took the win, in the lap time indexed class.

The JKA became the first motorsports entity allowed to hold events when in compliance with the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 protocols they restarted race meets on June 26. Under the current guidelines there are no spectators at the events.