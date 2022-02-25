Rotary donates bus to cancer society

ON learning of the need for a replacement bus by the Jamaica Cancer Society to carry out cancer screening in rural parts of Jamaica, the Rotary Club of St Andrew North decided to make the acquisition of a new unit its 2021-2022 major project, in keeping with the club's focus on disease prevention and treatment.

In collaboration with a number of corporate entities, Rotary clubs abroad and proceeds from the club's major golf tournament, the Rotary Club of St Andrew North raised US$43,000 ($6,708,000) to purchase a new, 15-seater Toyota Hiace which was presented to the Jamaica Cancer Society on Monday, February 21. Among the corporate sponsors were: JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, PROVEN Wealth, CHASE Fund, Toyota, Jamaica Broilers Group Foundation, and Mayberry Investments. Other donors were: Rotary Club of London, Rotary Club of Cayman Sunrise and individual Rotarians. The new bus replaces a 17-year-old unit which was sold earlier this year.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Kecia Taylor, president of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North said: “The Rotary Club of St Andrew North is proud to make a difference in the lives of Jamaicans now and for many years to come. This bus is a vehicle for the advancement of the humanitarian work of the Jamaica Cancer Society.

“We are honoured to have been able to fulfil our promise to the Jamaica Cancer Society within six months of the start of this Rotary year in July 2021.”

The new vehicle will transport medical doctors, nurses, screening equipment and team members across Jamaica to offer cancer screening at subsidised rates, as well as carry out public awareness education.

In expressing appreciation for the donation Michael Leslie, acting executive director of Jamaica Cancer Society, said: “The Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) is grateful to the Rotary Club of St. Andrew North for this new bus. As the JCS continues to strengthen its outreach screening programme this new unit is timely. Our first stop aboard the new Toyota Hiace was set for Denbigh, in Clarendon, on Thursday, February 24 , where screening for prostate cancer was to take place among men.” Leslie also advised that the team had plans to go into Stewart Mountain, St Mary, on Monday, February 28 for Pap smear screening.

Also participating in the handover ceremony were the minister of state in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn; Earl Jarrett, chairman of the Jamaica Cancer Society; with virtual greetings from Doug Wills, past president, Rotary Club of London. The Rev Bosworth A J Mullings, superintendent minister, Coke Circuit, Jamaica Methodist District, blessed the bus.