Scotiabank offers chance to win SUVs

Scotiabank customers who activate the new Scotia MasterCard debit card will be automatically entered to win one of two brand-new midsized SUV — a Hyundai Santa Fe or a Mitsubishi Outlander. The offer runs until August 31.

Last month, the bank announced the major giveaway that is designed to incentivise customers to access the increased security and convenience offered by the new cards which were distributed over the past nine months via mail to its customers.

The draw will take place on October 5.

“We are encouraging customers to activate their new cards as soon as possible because of the increased benefits of safety and convenience that our new Scotia MasterCard debit card offers,” explained Tonya Russell, senior marketing manager — Scotiabank.

The main security benefit of the “chip and pin” card, which were introduced to the market in late 2020, is the enhanced authentication technology that is utilised for the card verification. The new cards also boast significant worldwide acceptance throughout the MasterCard global network as well as online shopping capabilities.

Russell further highlighted the new 'Tap to Pay' function that allows contactless purchases at supporting merchants. “This is another unique feature of the card which is gaining popularity locally. Now, a simple tap without handing over the card to a cashier provides a secure, safe and contactless transaction especially in light of the ongoing health concerns due to COVID-19,” she noted.

“We continue to leverage technology to make banking safer and more convenient through innovations like the new Scotia MasterCard debit card which offers a combination of both. Until the end of the summer, it will also offer a chance to take home a brand-new SUV,” Russell highlighted in closing.

To activate the new cards, customers simply need to visit the nearest Scotiabank ABM.