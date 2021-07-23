Scotiabank offers chance to win SUVs

Scotiabank offers chance to win SUVsFriday, July 23, 2021
|
Scotiabank customers who activate the new Scotia MasterCard debit card will be automatically entered to win one of two brand-new midsized SUV — a Hyundai Santa Fe or a Mitsubishi Outlander. The offer runs until August 31.
Last month, the bank announced the major giveaway that is designed to incentivise customers to access the increased security and convenience offered by the new cards which were distributed over the past nine months via mail to its customers.
The draw will take place on October 5.
“We are encouraging customers to activate their new cards as soon as possible because of the increased benefits of safety and convenience that our new Scotia MasterCard debit card offers,” explained Tonya Russell, senior marketing manager — Scotiabank.
The main security benefit of the “chip and pin” card, which were introduced to the market in late 2020, is the enhanced authentication technology that is utilised for the card verification. The new cards also boast significant worldwide acceptance throughout the MasterCard global network as well as online shopping capabilities.
Russell further highlighted the new 'Tap to Pay' function that allows contactless purchases at supporting merchants. “This is another unique feature of the card which is gaining popularity locally. Now, a simple tap without handing over the card to a cashier provides a secure, safe and contactless transaction especially in light of the ongoing health concerns due to COVID-19,” she noted.
“We continue to leverage technology to make banking safer and more convenient through innovations like the new Scotia MasterCard debit card which offers a combination of both. Until the end of the summer, it will also offer a chance to take home a brand-new SUV,” Russell highlighted in closing.
To activate the new cards, customers simply need to visit the nearest Scotiabank ABM.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy