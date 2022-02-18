TAXI CAB CONFESSIONS

NEWLY appointed Transport and Mining Minister Audley Shaw could face his fiercest battle since taking over the portfolio in January 2022 as he prepares to deal with the latest misstep by route taxi operators.

At the start of the year, route taxi operators in the Kingston Metropolitan Region (KMR) have been posting notices inside their vehicles informing passengers that the $120 fare introduced in August 2021, as a 15 per cent adjustment in bus and taxi fares, has been raised to $150.

The action has received a backlash from commuters, who are forced to pay the new fares, although it has not been authenticated by the ministry or supported by the Transport Authority (TA). In fact, the decision by the taxi operators to unilaterally raise the fare without consultation has raised serious concerns among the passengers, as well as the authorities.

Shaw told the Jamaica Observer's Auto magazine on Thursday that he has been made aware of the situation, and intends to discuss the issue with the acting permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr Janine Dawkins.

“It is something that I have to take on. But I will have to seek advice from the permanent secretary,” he said.

The minister also reiterated that there is no increase in bus or route taxi fares since the August 16, 2021 – 15 per cent adjustment in bus and taxi fares, which was raised from $100 to $120.

At that time, according to the ministry, following several and varying requests for an increase, the Cabinet had taken note of the situation and reviewed the requests, along with the economic impact of the pandemic on the general public and the resultant effect of the rate of inflation, and sought to find a solution by granting the increase.

The ministry also reminded the public then that amendments to the Transport Authority Act that were included in the long-delayed regulations to the Road Traffic Act were tabled, and insisted that the rate for the elderly, the disabled and children should remain at 50 per cent of the adult fare, or $60.

However, there seems to be no respect for the ministry or the TA in the latest action taken by the taxi operators.

Also, the TA does not recognise the yellow-and-black chequered taxis as legal route taxis, but as hackney carriages operating on routes which are owned by the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC).

“If you take a vehicle that is operating contrary to the rules of its licence, then you run the risk of being treated unfairly on that vehicle, because the Kingston Metropolitan Region (KMR), by and large, is licensed to the JUTC. So those taxis are not approved for a route,” Petra-Kene Williams, manager of corporate communications at the TA, told Jamaica Observer's Auto.

“The only areas in Kingston that have licensed route taxis are really some of the areas where the JUTC doesn't go to. For example, Maxfield Avenue, Chisholm Avenue, Waltham Park Road,” she noted.

However, she blames the public for accepting the treatment from the taxi operators which show little respect for law and order.

“Most of the people who take them know that the KMR is JUTC, but because they have developed a culture of doing the wrong things...You have to understand that nuances of the licence. One of the things that we are mindful of, is that the vehicles that say they have a new fare are route-based vehicles ... If I don't have a licence for a route and I provide a chartered service then a chartered service has to be an agreement between myself and the person chartering the vehicle,” she concluded.