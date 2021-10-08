Texaco JA goes electric

GB Energy-Texaco Jamaica has joined the electric vehicle movement. The company recently inked an agreement with EV Power Jamaica Ltd (Evergo) for the installation of electric vehicle chargers at a number of sites islandwide.

The signing took place recently at GB Energy's head office in New Kingston.

The first two selected sites are: Ironshore in Montego Bay; and Paradise in Westmoreland, and installation is expected to be completed by the end of this month. The goal is to have EV chargers installed at another two Texaco stations by the end of 2021.

Bela Szabo, chief executive officer of GB Energy-Texaco Jamaica, said the move is in keeping with his company's thrust for cleaner energy solutions.

“We are happy to continue our efforts to make the conversion to cleaner energy, in support of Jamaica's National Energy Policy. There is no doubt we will see an increase in interest in electric vehicles in Jamaica in the near future, and therefore as part of our commitment to constant innovation, we continue to strive towards meeting the needs of our customers,” he said.

He continued, “This was a natural partnership for us, given the convenience of our locations and Evergo's strong commitment to increasing the availability of electric vehicle chargers across the Caribbean and South America.”

Committed to a more sustainable and reliable means of mobility for Jamaicans, president & CEO of Evergo Jamaica, Wayne McKenzie, affirmed the importance of this collaboration and Evergo's vision for a cleaner environment.

“As we strive to reduce the nation's carbon footprint and energy bill through the installation of EV charging stations, we are elated and confident that our partnership with GB Energy-Texaco Jamaica will contribute to the successful implementation of these goals. We anticipate the full execution of Evergo's charging infrastructure at Texaco locations and others across the island as we aim to strengthen the Government's transition to more climate-friendly and cost-efficient energy and transport sectors,” he said.

Evergo Jamaica, through its parent company InterEnergy Group Limited, has installed over 200 EV chargers in the Dominican Republic, 30 EV chargers in Panama, and intends to install 60 chargers in Jamaica by year-end.