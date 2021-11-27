That's a wrap!

IN 2017 Nekiba Morgan made a left turn into a business venture, NM Signs & Print Media, from his main area of expertise in information technology (IT).

“It was a hobby, something I liked to do in my spare time on the side. Then in 2017 I decided to turn it into a full business, wrapping vehicles,” Morgan told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Morgan, a computer engineer by trade, became fascinated with automotive wrapping as he did IT work for clients in the field. Eventually, he would reach out to the people doing the job, learning the basics, at first, from them to finally set up his own second business to do just that.

Since opening its doors at 53 3/4 Waltham Park Road (Mr Tyre Plaza) in Kingston, Morgan hasn't looked back, saying the business has been successful as he serves everyone.

“We provide vehicle wrapping from the average Joe to corporate clients,” he said.

The length of time from start to finish varies, based on the clientèle. The variable is the design process which requires customer approval. Morgan says the average time for that is about two weeks. The design is then printed on an adhesive-backed vinyl that is then cut and can then be applied to the surface of the vehicle.

“Once the design is signed off by the customer, it normally takes two to three days to wrap the vehicle.”

As the business grew, Morgan added sign and banner creation to his list of services, but the big one came when COVID-19 hit slowing the economy to a crawl.

“Initially when COVID hit, I was worried and things slowed down for about six months,” he admitted.

During this period, he brainstormed. Since anything can be printed on the vinyl and then applied to any surface, Morgan made the jump to something non-vehicular.

“I added coffin printing,” he said.

It's one of his most popular services, and Morgan's company prints designs, usually the picture of the deceased, to be applied to the coffin for funerals.

Right now, things have picked back up and Morgan's confidence in his vehicle wrapping business is high.

“I'm looking forward to expanding to a second location in about two years' time,” he added.