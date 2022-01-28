Tiguan Allspace: More of everything

OVER two generations of models, the Tiguan has developed into one of the most successful sport utility vehicles (SUV) in the world, and has become a mainstay for Volkswagen Jamaica. With this most recent update, the 2022 Tiguan Allspace has been outfitted with several modern design and performance upgrades that take the family-sized SUV to the next level.

“We couldn't be more excited for the launch of the 2022 Tiguan Allspace as this has been our most popular model for years. Imagine an SUV that already had all your favourite features, like safety, reliability, and that classic VW style being refreshed to offer you more power, more technology, and even a little more space. The new Tiguan Allspace almost sounds too good to be true. We can't wait for our customers to see and experience this new game-changing SUV in person,” Jhanelle Wagstaffe, senior sales manager of Volkswagen Jamaica, told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Tiguan Allspace has now grown two millimetres longer, while the interior measurements are unchanged. It still has the optional third row which transforms the spacious five-seater into an SUV with space for up to seven people. Every Tiguan Allspace is equipped with comprehensive safety features as standard, providing the best possible protection for passengers and other road users. Among these features are side airbags for the outer seats in the second seat row, including side airbags at the front, a curtain airbag system, and knee airbags on the driver and front passenger sides.

Further driver and occupant safety comes in the form of electronic driving safety systems fitted as standard that includes an anti-lock braking system (ABS); lane assist; driver alert system; active cruise control (ACC); electronic stability control (ESC) with counter steering assistance; traction control system (ASR); electronic differential lock (EDS); and engine drag torque control (MSR).

New for 2022 is a fresh look. For the first time the Tiguan Allspace can now be ordered with IQ Light LED matrix headlights with “sweeping” LED turn signals. The poor weather light is now integrated in the headlights with LED daytime running lights, which come as standard. On either side of the redesigned Volkswagen logo, an illuminated strip in the radiator grille adds a striking visual note. The LED tail light clusters have also had a makeover.

There are three trim levels starting with Life. Life is the introductory trim and includes silver exterior mirror housing and anodised roof railing, 18-inch alloy wheels, comfort seats, two USB ports, and an electric boot lid.

Next are Elegance and R-Line. The Elegance equipment elegantly showcases chrome-plated elements in the interior and on the exterior, as well as 19-inch alloy wheels. Sporty drivers can order the R-Line version which includes a multifunction leather sports steering wheel with touch operation and R-Line logo, sports seats, decorative trims in carbon grey, Digital Cockpit Pro, and 19-inch or 20-inch wheels for an extra dynamic flair.

The modern feel and technology of the exterior extends into the interior with an infotainment system that boasts a 9.2” colour display that shows off the third generation of the modular infotainment matrix (MIB3), which supports a number of new infotainment systems that are supplemented with features, such as natural voice control. Additionally, apps can now be integrated wirelessly with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

All air conditioning and ventilation functions of the standard three-zone automatic air conditioner are operated via a new digitalised module in the centre console. Touch panels and sliders take the place of rotary knobs and buttons. The driver can now also choose to receive information via the full-colour heads-up display. It projects driving-related information such as speed, directions, and warnings in the driver's field of vision.

Under the bonnet, the engine has grown in size in the 2022 model, with a 2.0-litre TSI engine as standard. Its power is transferred to the road thanks to the eight-speed automatic gearbox and 4MOTION all-wheel drive. Not only is the engine bigger, but it's also more powerful as it transmits 181 hp of power and 240 Nm of torque to all four wheels for a truly spirited ride.

“With the production issues manufacturers are facing globally, if you're looking for a new vehicle, act quickly as these units are in short supply, and we simply can't get enough of them to meet the demand,” said Wagstaffe.