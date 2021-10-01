Tommi Gore takes spotlight

AFTER a one-month hiatus, go-kart action resumed at the Palisadoes International Raceway in Kingston on Saturday, September 25. The previous meet was held on July 24.

The hierarchy of the Jamaica Karting Association (JKA) was happy at getting the greenlight from the Government.

“We are grateful for the fact that the Government, through the Ministry of Health, allowed us the opportunity to race in 2021, given the global pandemic. With that in mind, we, in respect to their efforts, postponed our August meet in solidarity with the no-movement days,” Neil Williams, vice-president of the JKA, told the Jamaica Observer's Auto magazine.

The JKA was granted permit to host meets in June 2021, the first since the moratorium on racing took effect in March 2020. Under the current guidelines, there's a maximum of 250 people keeping attendance just to the racers, their crew and family, in addition to the track, health, and safety officials.

The July meet had been cut short by tropical rains, causing the JKA to spread the unfinished races across this event and the upcoming ones, expected in October.

The month-long break didn't seem to have much effect of the emerging battle between Tommi Gore and Zander Williams in the Rotax Junior class. Gore came out fighting from the first lap to grab pole position and complete a clean sweep of all of his four races for the day, including an intense back-of-the-pack to finish line victory during the reverse grid race.

“This meet was perfect for me, to get pole in qualifying and win all four races for the day is what I always aim for, but when it's achieved it certainly means a lot,” said Gore.

Gore was atop the class points table at the end of meet. However, his rival Williams didn't have that good of a day. After an accident that saw his tuner, veteran racer Peter Rae, working to revive the kart, Williams suffered more misfortune. On the final race, challenging Gore, Williams's kart's chain fell off causing him not to finish the event.

“It was a frustrating day with very bad luck and a big accident in an early race, which my tuner Peter Rae did a miracle for me to race again,” said Williams.

The two will renew their racing rivalry at the next event.

“I'd say the work put in over the years has been the base to my success. Over the last two years, I feel that I've really progressed as a driver with my understanding of the car and kart, along with becoming more physically fit and working closely with my dad and Collin Daley Jn, to perfect my outright pace and race craft,” explained Gore.

In the remaining classes, Alexander Gaddishaw led Rotax Micro Max. Beckham Toupikov was the points leader in Rotax Mini Max, while Michael Paisley was the top driver in Super Rotax.

— Rory Daley