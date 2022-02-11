Toyota jump-starts art competition

AFTER being suspended for nearly two years due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Toyota Dream Car Art Contest returns and is currently accepting applications to the end of February.

“With schools reopening, Toyota Jamaica decided to launch the Dream Car Art Contest. It's a lovely way to get children to dream and express themselves using art,” Tracy-Ann Fletcher, assistant marketing manager — Toyota Jamaica Limited, told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

The art competition accepts entries from school students in three age categories, seven and under, eight-11 years old, and 12-15 years old, on this year's theme 'My Dream Car — Draw your Dream, Drive the Future'. Submitted artwork can be hand drawn, painted or computer generated.

“One of the new things for 2022 is that the contest now takes CG, or computer generated, art pieces. Before, it was only hand drawn or painted. This is a big plus as many persons are now doing things on their phones, tablets and computers,” explained Fletcher.

Entries end at 5:00 pm on February 28, at which point all will be judged to choose nine winners, a top three from each age category. Prizes break down to a $20,000 book voucher for first, a $15,000 book voucher for second, and a $10,000 book voucher for third.

“On top of the individual book vouchers, Toyota Jamaica will be giving all nine winners tablets, and the school with the most entries will receive a special prize,” said Fletcher.

There is more as the art contest is part of a global competition promoted by Toyota Motor Corporation. The winning Jamaican entries will move on to be entered in the worldwide stage of the contest. The prize package there stands at US$5,000, for the student and US$10,000 for the school, to be used towards educational purposes. This represents the largest change to the competition as the finalist would have been flown to Japan to receive their prizes in person.

“There will be cash prizes for all winners and their schools at the global level as due to COVID-19; there will be no trip to Japan,” Fletcher said.

In 2017, Jamaica had its best result ever in the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest. Eleven-year-old Athalia Clarke, a student at Queen's Prep School, made the top 30 of the global finalists with her piece The Leaf Car. Clarke made the trek to Japan where her artwork was put on show at the competition awards ceremony at Toyota's Mega Web Tokyo venue.

“The trip to Japan was a concern for us, however since that is no longer a prize, Toyota Jamaica felt more comfortable to roll out all aspects of the art contest at this time,” Fletcher continued.