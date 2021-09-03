Vulnerable group rack up fatalities

VULNERABLE road users account for 63 per cent of road fatalities, according to the Traffic Crash Report issued by the Road Safety Union (RSU) in the Ministry of Transport and Mining.

The group comprises motorcyclists, pedestrians, and pillion riders. Motorcycles fatalities represent the majority of road deaths at 36 per cent, pedestrians account for 19 per cent, and private motor vehicles passengers are at 13 per cent.

New director of the RSU, Deidrie Hudson-Sinclair, said the increasing fatalities are a worrying trend, and is appealing to commuters to “use the roads with caution in light of the changes to the curfew hours”.

“Road users must obey the rules of the road at all times, even with the COVID measures. We cannot afford to lose anyone,'' she told the Jamaica Observer's Auto magazine.

The current road fatality is at 316, and could soar as high as 460.

The police have confirmed more than 100 deaths have occurred after the curfew hours, but dismissed suggestions that people were trying to get home prior to its start. The cops state that these crashes occur way past curfew time, which suggests there are other factors at play.

The islandwide curfew begins at 7:00 pm on weekdays and 6:00 pm on Saturdays.

According to the report, Area One (Trelwany, St James, Hanover, and Westmoreland) accounts for 41 per cent; Area 2 (Portland, St Mary and St Ann) for 17 per cent; Area 3 (Clarendon, Manchester, and St Elizabeth) accounts for 11 per cent; Area 4 (St Andrew Central and South and Kingston Eastern, Western and Central) account for 15 per cent; and Area 5 (St Andrew North, St Catherine North, St Catherine South, and St Thomas) account for 15 per cent.

Meanwhile, the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), headed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, resumed its Motorcycle Training Programme with its 8th cohort, 33 bikers. The programme had been stalled for three months due to COVID-19 measures, including no face-to-face interactions and early curfews.

To date, more than 300 bikers and 600 helmets have been handed out.