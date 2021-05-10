That first meeting with our newborns...

AFTER waiting for what can sometimes feel like an eternity to meet their little loves, most moms-to-be will tell you that the one thing they look forward to most during pregnancy is the moment they get to lay eyes on their babies.

And as these moms will tell you, no amount of tummy flutters, kicks or lifelike 3 or 4D images could prepare them for the surge of unexplainable emotions they experienced in the moment.

So what does it actually feel like? After celebrating Mother's Day yesterday, moms tell what the moment was like for them that made them into mothers:

Trisha Brooks, mom of a nine-year-old:

At seven months I knew exactly what my baby would look like, but trust me when I say seeing her in the flesh was everything. She was just so perfect and innocent ,and my love for her grew immediately. I was so overwhelmed with happiness because God chose me to be the steward for this wonderful human — I was going to guide and love her for the rest of her life and it made me very fuzzy and warm inside.

Nalies Thorpe, mom of a nine-year-old:

I honestly never felt connected to my son when I first gave birth. I felt love for him, but was not in love with him. I have never said this to anyone because I know how they would think about me. I needed time to process things, to be glad that the consistent traumas of the pregnancy were over, and enjoy the relief of it all. After a few weeks though, we developed an inseparable bond — he is my whole world. He is now nine and is practically my best friend.

Shanieka Nelson, mom of a two-year-old:

When my son was born, I was lovestruck when I looked at him — like, “You are all mine?” Then, as I stared at him a lot more emotions started to come. You know, I was relieved, anxious, proud, scared and all of a sudden, responsible.

Andrean Wallace, mom of a three-year-old

I remember glancing at her from the corner of my eyes, tears running down. I never even truly knew what she looked like but as the events unfolded, I could only beg God to save her...I couldn't imagine the person who had become the most important person in my world moments ago. It really was like love at first sight and I could only see her tiny feet. It felt so good — her presence touched a part of my heart I didn't know existed; it was that good a feeling. I know I wouldn't leave the hospital without her so I just have to thank God everyday for keeping her.

Anneka Chambers, mom of a five-year-old:

Setting eyes on my daughter was like the door to a whole new world was opened. I loved her from she was in the womb, but the love and the feeling I had in my heart when I saw her and held her in my arms is not a feeling I have words to explain. Seeing her gave a whole new meaning to the word “love”.

Sasha-gaye Bailey, mom of a five- and two-year-old:

When both my kids were born, I just felt a lot of love looking at them. It was a really good feeling, man, and to see they were perfect and well — I was really glad about that.

Dianne Wilkinson, mom of a 16- and 12-year-old:

When I had my son I was so happy, but I was terrified at the same time. It was a big job and I didn't want to fail him. With my daughter, I had more experience and our family was stable so I had more confidence that we could provide a good life for her.