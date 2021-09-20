5 potty training apps that work wonders

ANY parent who's been through, or is going through trying to potty train a toddler, knows that it's not for the faint of heart, because toddlers will test your patience, drive you up the wall, and have you buying pull-ups indefinitely because they just don't give a damn.

The experts say potty training is as easy as 1-2-3, but it's all lies for the parent of a stubborn toddler who's just not ready. What do you do when it's time to get them out of diapers but all your traditional efforts at toilet training are not working? Instead of going crazy, it may be time to use technology.

Apps tied to your phone or Echo device may be what your little Generation Alpha tyke needs to get on the potty and go.

Here are some of the best apps and skills that parents swear by.

Potty Training by TBW LLC

This skill is used with Amazon's Echo Dot, and sends reminders to your toddler every 30 minutes, after you have inputted their name. It will also play fun potty songs for them, and keep track of their achievement by collecting stars for them when they do go, and they should get a surprise when they collect five stars. It can get annoying with the constant repetition, but your toddler will eventually get so annoyed by Alexa reminding them to go potty, that they will start going.

Potty Time with Elmo

This is a paid app available to iPhone users through the App Store, but it's worth the money. Here, Elmo uses songs for children, who learn the lyrics that help them remember what to do. The songs also entertain children while they sit on the potty. The app features a virtual Potty Chart and a variety of trophies for children to earn as they progress to becoming toilet trained.

Potty Whiz: Training App

This app helps parents keep track of potty training activities and get reminders when your little one has to go. Parents can log activities like when the child sits on the potty, when they go potty, wipe, and have accidents. It helps with tips to potty train in sessions, gives praise and affirmation, potty train by example, and gets your child involved in choosing their potty.

1-2-3 Potty with Me!

This app uses twins Pipi & Pupi Pottymus to help parents and toddlers navigate potty training in a fun and interactive training guide and tracker.

The app includes potty training tips, a built-in potty reminder timer, interactive colour-coded stickers and reward chart, a progress logging tool and even a training completion certificate (digital).

This brother sister duo of Pipi & Pupi Pottymus helps to make potty training and learning new bathroom routines fun and engaging. Little ones also practice positive bathroom hygiene habits with step-by-step reminders accompanied by lighthearted music.

Baby Panda's Potty Training – Toilet Time

This app teaches kids to use the potty or toilet in a fun way. It is designed for children and shows real life situations, using cute animations and sounds. It will guide your children to develop good potty habits, further developing your children's independence and increasing their confidence. The app has friendly and to-the-point instructions to facilitate potty training and make the process more fun, cultivates positive habits, and teaches correct toilet training behaviour.